Orioles' starting pitching slide growing as Dylan Bundy tasked with ending it

Thursday’s assignment will be the kind Dylan Bundy was supposed to make for the Orioles — the stopper, ready to eat innings and end a streak where the rotation has put the bullpen in a difficult position night after night.

But the longer this streak of short Orioles starts, which continued the past two nights with five innings each from Wade Miley and Ubaldo Jiménez, goes on, the harder one start will be to save it.

Over the past two turns through the rotation, only Bundy twice and Kevin Gausman once have provided quality starts. Other than that, only Jiménez pitched past the sixth inning, and he lost his own quality start only because the Orioles bullpen was so thin that night.

Otherwise, the team's past 10 games include six starts of five innings or less, for an untenable average of 5 1/3 innings from the starting pitchers. The past five starts have lasted an average of 4 2/3 innings.

“We’re having a lot of trouble getting through that fifth inning,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Quite frankly, it seems like it’s that way in all of baseball, all around the league. Getting to the seventh inning is at an all-time low in major league baseball history right now. It’s tough.”

It’s also something that’s starting to weigh on the starters, at least who haven’t hit that mark recently. Miley said Tuesday that it was getting to the point where he was thinking so much about getting deeper that he was psyching himself out of it. Jiménez was dejected by the idea that he couldn’t get past five Wednesday.

“It’s tough,” he said. “I mean, as the starting pitcher you want to try to go deep in the game. But I couldn’t. … I was trying to go with everything I had. I threw 90-something pitches. I wish I could go another inning, but I didn’t.”

The result of this run of short starts has meant a constant shuffle at the back end of the bullpen, one that Wednesday churned out a member of the relief corps thought to be a core member, left-hander Donnie Hart. Showalter called that roster move, and the others, the “repercussions” of all the short starts and relief innings needed. The starting pitchers know that, and Jiménez said they don’t need a reminder.

“You don’t want to get there, but it’s just part of the game,” he said. “I mean, as a pitcher you want to be the stopper and try to begin a new streak, but I guess it happens sometimes.”

