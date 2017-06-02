Orioles' starter Alec Asher to draw from experience Friday, but not from last start

Right-hander Alec Asher certainly has some recent history to draw from ahead of his starting assignment Friday against the Boston Red Sox, but it won’t be from last weekend.

Asher's assessment of the two-inning outing Sunday in Houston won’t have much carryover to Friday’s assignment against the Boston Red Sox.

“You try to take what you can from it,” he said. “I fell behind on a lot of hitters, and I just had to give in. It happens. You just try not to take your bad outings too serious, and go from there.”

Asher allowed six runs on six hits in those two innings in the loss to the Astros. He entered that start having given up seven runs all year in his swingman role. He started April 15 and allowed a run in 6 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, then allowed three earned runs in six innings as the Orioles beat Boston on May 2 at Fenway Park.

That outing against the Red Sox is what’s important for him to pull from. He allowed two home runs in that game to designated hitter Hanley Ramirez, but otherwise gave up just four hits and fanned two while allowing a walk. In 101 pitches against the Red Sox, Asher had a season-high 10 swinging strikes, and his prowess in those two starts during the first month of the season kept him around to ultimately earn a rotation spot.

In between, he established himself as a reliable reliever. However, Asher said the shuffling of his routine doesn’t really impact what he did on Sunday or would not Friday, either.

“You know, I’ve done it for a long time,” he said. “I didn’t really think about it too much. It’s just one of those games where you just didn’t have it that day.”

