Orioles sign Ryan Ripken, son of Cal Ripken Jr., to minor league contract

As the full-season minor leaguers head north to their assignments this weekend, the Orioles will have a high-profile player arriving in extended spring training.

Infielder Ryan Ripken, the son of Hall of Fame infielder and club legend Cal Ripken Jr., has been signed to a minor league contract for Short-Season Class-A Aberdeen and will report to extended spring training.

Ripken, a Gilman product, first attended South Carolina before finishing his career with one year at Indian River State College, which produced former Orioles utility man Steve Pearce. During the summer, he played for Youse’s Orioles in the Cal Ripken League in Baltimore.

The Washington Nationals selected him in the 15th round of the 2014 MLB draft, and after two seasons in the Gulf Coast League, he split time in 2016 between Class-A Hagerstown and Short Season Class-A Auburn.

Ripken has hit .205/.248/.277 with three home runs and 48 RBIs in 145 minor league games, and was let go by the organization this spring.

The Orioles drafted him in the 20th round out of Gilman in 2012, but Ripken did not sign with the organization where his father, uncle Billy, and grandfather Cal Sr. all made their marks.

In their post-playing careers, the family’s company, Ripken Baseball, runs several youth baseball programs and tournaments, along with owning the Ironbirds.

