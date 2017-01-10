Orioles shortstop prospect Ryan Mountcastle focusing on defense this offseason

The Orioles organization is lacking in middle-infield depth, and while prospect Ryan Mountcastle just completed his first full professional season, the club is counting on him to advance through the team’s minor league system at his natural position of shortstop.

Mountcastle was selected with the 36th overall pick in 2015, a compensation selection given to the Orioles for losing free agent Nelson Cruz. And the Orioles have high hopes for the 19-year-old, who is the third-best prospect in the organization according to Baseball America.

The Orioles believe his bat will develop. The 6-foot-3 Mountcastle hit .281/.319/.426 with 28 doubles, four triples, 10 homers and 51 RBIs in 115 games for Low-A Delmarva last season, but he also committed 21 errors, most of them throwing miscues.

So Mountcastle, who lives near Orlando, is at the Ed Smith Stadium complex in Sarasota this week working with minor league infield coordinator Dave Anderson on a throwing program to help him heading into next year.

“Just some mechanics and tweaking some things; nothing crazy,” Mountcastle said. “Everything is good. Everything feels a lot better. … With some of this throwing stuff, it’s about having the same repetition every time, the same routine, the same throwing motion every time so you can stay consistent.”

Mountcastle said he has been working on a throwing program this offseason aimed at strengthening his arm.

“I’d like to improve on all aspects of the game,” Mountcastle said. “With fielding, I want to be more confident and just really get better with fielding, and hitting will come, too.”

Mountcastle would likely open this coming season with High-A Frederick.

“It’s been good,” Mountcastle said of his first two seasons in pro ball. “I feel a lot more confident the last couple seasons. I feel good out there. I got a lot of positives out of [last year]. I know what I need to work on and I just can’t wait for this coming year.”

Browse pictures from the Orioles' 2017 minicamp in Sarasota, Fla., from Jan. 9-11, 2017.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard