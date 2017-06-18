Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy leaves game after being hit by pitch on his right wrist

Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy left Sunday’s interleague game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the bottom of the fifth inning with what the team called a right wrist contusion.

Hardy was hit in the right wrist by a 93-mph fastball by Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn in the fourth inning, and initially remained in the game. He played defense in the bottom of the top of the fifth inning, but was removed from the game in the bottom of the fifth, replaced Rubén Tejada.

Hardy has played in 64 of the Orioles’ 68 games this season, and though he has struggled offensively, hitting .212/.246/.310 entering Sunday’s game, he was 7-for-23 over his previous six games heading into the series finale against St. Louis.

Tejada was acquired from the New York Yankees in a trade June 6 and has served as the team’s utility infielder since. With utility man Ryan Flaherty on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain, Tejada is the Orioles’ only other shortstop option, barring shifting Manny Machado from third base.

