Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop on his defense: 'I've just got to be better'

Over the first month of this young season, the sight has been more familiar than ever before: Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop trying to hide his frustration with himself after a ground ball or line drive dinks off his glove and goes for a base hit.

While his range at second base always has been a long-term question, the 25-year-old Schoop is experiencing some early struggles at the position that are uncharacteristic, but not a long-term concern to manager Buck Showalter, even if Schoop knows he need to improve.

“It’s been hard, but I’ve just got to be better on it and get used to the field a little more and be better,” Schoop said. “The ball is playing me. I’ve got to get better ups on the ball."

Said Showalter: “I think he’s a little — he’s spoiled us with a high level of play there, and it seems like every little thing [matters], especially when you’re playing such good offensive teams at this level, when 90 feet are gained and they didn’t earn it. Jon is having some plays scored as hits that he thinks he should make. I think that’s what he’s probably frustrated about. He’s still turning the double play as good as anybody you want to see, but I know what he’s talking about. Jon expects, and he’s had, some plays that he thought he should have made. He holds himself to a pretty high standard. I know what he’s talking about. But I like the ball going out towards him.”

Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox was only the latest example; he was wrong-footed on a ball that ultimately went for a single. On Tuesday in Cincinnati, Schoop got his glove on three balls that were scored as Reds hits, all of which contributed to a short start for Kevin Gausman.

Single-season defensive metrics are particularly volatile, and many aren’t even available yet for 2017. But those that are don’t paint a pretty picture. Last year, according to FanGraphs, Schoop fielded 79 percent (289 of 366) of balls in his zone, with 68 plays made out of zone. That ranked eighth and 11th among the 21 qualifying second basemen, respectively.

This year, Schoop has converted 63.3 percent of the balls in his zone (19 of 30) into outs, which is 26th of 28 qualifiers. He also has minus-4 defensive runs saved through 16 games.

According to most metrics over the course of Schoop’s full career, he’s been league average at the position. Since 2014, his UZR/150, which credits or debits a fielder for converting batted balls into outs or not based on their expected run value, then averages it out over a full season, is minus-0.7. He’s saved two runs over that time.

His defensive woes aren't carrying over to the plate, with Schoop in the midst of one of his typical hot streaks. He's batting .291 with four homers and 10 RBIs, both second best on the team, and an .897 OPS. He's also one of the game's best at turning a double play.

But Schoop said that just as he’s learned to leave bad days at the ballpark behind him and come back fresh the next day, his defense needs to be treated the same way.

“It isn’t getting frustrating,” Schoop said. “I know I’m better than that. I’ve just got to flush it out. It’s going to be there, the opportunity. I know I’m better than that.”

