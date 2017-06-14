Orioles' run-production deficiencies being overshadowed by pitching in June swoon

Orioles manager Buck Showalter was made to gamble with starting pitcher Alec Asher in the sixth inning a third time through the Chicago White Sox batting order Tuesday because of holistic issues with his pitching staff, and readily acknowledged that.

But lost in all of that was an offensive performance that didn’t do much to help that beleaguered pitching staff, and hasn’t exactly inspired much confidence that production is coming.

With their one-run output Tuesday, the Orioles have scored 47 runs in 12 games this month, an average of 3.9 per game that’s down from their season mark of 4.4 and rates as the second-worst average production in the American League this month.

They’re batting .246 with a .726 OPS in June, both 12th-best in the AL and not befitting an offense with as much invested in it as the Orioles have, even if nearly every June lineup has been missing one key cog or another.

They’ve been patching together a lineup for most of that time, and have gotten consistent production from the likes of Trey Mancini (.282/.317/.590 with three home runs), Jonathan Schoop (.333/.400/.689 with four home runs) and Joey Rickard (.308/.296/.500).

Even third baseman Manny Machado has nine hits in 29 June at-bats (.309) with a pair of home runs on either side of his wrist injury. But downturns for Chris Davis, Mark Trumbo, Adam Jones and J.J. Hardy have made stringing runs together difficult. Sometimes that has to do with the deficit the pitching has created, but it won’t be an easy solution going forward where one swing changes it all, manager Buck Showalter said.

“That’s a quick fix,” Showalter said. “People think like that. We’ve had some already. We’ve had a lot of clutch hits. It takes more than just one thing. We’ve got to pitch better and we’ve got to do a lot of other things better. It’s cliché, but it doesn’t work that way.”

Machado tried to take a positive spin on things, even in a clubhouse reeling from 11 straight road losses and, at 31-32, a losing team for the first time since 2015.

“I don’t know what it will be,” he said. “We’ve just got to try to figure it out, keep doing the little things. I think if we control those little things, everything else will just fall into place. … It’s part of the game. We know there’s ups and downs, and we’ve got to always stay positive. We’re going to snap out of this, and when we do, hold onto your seats, because you know we’re coming.”

