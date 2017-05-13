Orioles lose, 4-3, to Royals despite two homers from Francisco Pena

Orioles manager Buck Showalter warned that the Kansas City Royals were better than their record indicated. And after two games at Kauffman Stadium, the Orioles are in danger of being swept by a Royals team that owns the worst record in the American League.

The Orioles struck out 15 times Saturday night, and despite hitting three solo homers, they put just one runner in scoring position in a 4-3 loss to the Royals, their third straight one-run defeat.

"The story the last two nights for me is just we haven’t scored any runs," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "I’ll just give their pitcher credit. We’re capable of better, too. ... We didn’t string many at-bats together. I’ll choose to give them credit for that.”

Backup catcher Francisco Pena hit two solo homers off Royals right-hander Nate Karns, but otherwise the Orioles had just four hits against Kansas City pitching.

Karns posted a career-high 12 strikeouts over just five innings. Karns, who received a no-decision, was remarkably efficient with his knuckle curve, drawing 17 of his 18 swinging strikes on the pitch. Karns actually threw his knuckle curve (42 times) more than his fastball (41) in the game.

The Orioles (22-13) have now lost three straight for the first time this season and have lost seven of their past 10 games on the road. Their record away from Camden Yards (9-10) is below .500 for the first time this season. The Orioles have also lost nine of 11 at Kauffman Stadium.

They have scored just six runs in the first two games of the series, but their struggles have been compounded by a wounded bullpen that is forcing untested relievers into high-leverage situations.

Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss snapped a 3-3 tie in the sixth with a solo homer off right-hander Alec Asher (1-2). It was Moss’ second homer this series and Asher – who has a reputation for keeping the ball in the park – has now allowed home runs in consecutive outings.

First baseman Chris Davis tied the game in the sixth inning with a solo homer off Royals reliever Seth Maness (1-0). But that was the Orioles’ final hit as the Kansas City bullpen retired 12 of the last 13 hitters of the game.

Pena homers for mom

Pena entered Saturday night with just one home run in 54 major league plate appearances, but he predicted he’d find his power stroke for a special cause against the Royals.

With the teams wearing pink-lettered jerseys and caps Saturday and Sunday for Mother’s Day, Pena told Orioles public relations director Kristen Hudak during batting practice Saturday that he was going to hit a home run for his mother, and then look into the MASN TV camera in the visiting dugout and wave to her.

Pena did better than that, swatting two solo homers off Karns — while swinging a pink bat — for the first multihomer game of his big league career.

With his playing time set to diminish with the pending return of starting catcher Welington Castillo on Tuesday, Pena took advantage of a rare start. He launched a 2-2 knuckle curve from Karns into the Royals bullpen beyond the left-field fence in the third in his first at-bat. He then took a first-pitch fastball over the Royals bullpen in his second at-bat in the fifth, giving the Orioles a 2-1 lead. As promised, Pena made his way to the dugout TV camera well after each homer.

“To be honest, I said something playing around in BP," Pena said. "I was like, ‘Hey, when I hit a home run today, I’m going to say I love you, mom, in the camera.’ Thank God he hung that pitch right there. I wasn’t trying to. I was trying to stay short right there because, like I said, he was doing a real good job with all the guys mixing pitches and throwing some real good breaking balls. To be honest, I wasn't calling it like it happened."

Royals work Tillman

Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman lasted just 4 1/3 innings in his second start after coming off the disabled list, foiled by a high pitch count forced by a Royals lineup that battled deep into counts by fouling pitches off.

“I just think he’s going to get a little crisper with his stuff," Showalter said. "His command is going to get better, I hope, as long as he’s physically OK. His track record shows that will happen. He’s going through some growing pains, so to speak, and that’s frustrating for him, but a lot of pitchers wouldn’t keep us engaged in that game."

Tillman had a 27-pitch second inning — the Royals scored a run early that inning on Salvador Perez’s RBI single. He then needed 29 pitches to get through the fourth inning, which was mostly because of a 12-pitch at-bat from No. 9 hitter Whit Merrifield.

Merrifield flied out to right to end the inning, but not before fouling off eight pitches, including five straight with a full count.

"I don’t know," Tillman said. "I’ve kind of had that problem my whole career. It’s not necessarily my stuff that’s going to get those outs. It’s making pitches. When you’re getting into a deep count like that, all you can do is keep throwing strikes and try to get the guy to put the ball in play. There’s not a whole lot else you can do. I didn’t want to walk him, so I was trying to pound the zone and make good pitches."

