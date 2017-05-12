Orioles drop series opener to Royals, 3-2, despite quality start from Dylan Bundy

With multiple late-inning relievers apparently unavailable Friday night, the Orioles dropped a 3-2 decision to the Kansas City Royals in their series opener at Kauffman Stadium.

Left-hander Vidal Nuno (0-1) allowed the game-winning run on Eric Hosmer’s RBI double into the right-center-field gap in the eighth, scoring Lorenzo Cain.

The previous inning, right-hander Mychal Givens escaped a two-on, two-out jam. But neither Darren O’Day nor Brad Brach warmed up in the Orioles bullpen.

Instead, Orioles manager Buck Showalter turned to Nuno with left-handers Mike Moustakas and Hosmer among those due up. But Nuno, who entered the night with a 6.55 ERA and having pitched mainly in long relief, allowed a one-out single to Cain before Hosmer lined a ball into the gap.

Center fielder Adam Jones made a lunging attempt, but couldn’t come up with the ball and it rolled to the wall, allowing Cain to score easily.

Bundy with another quality start

Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy posted his eighth consecutive quality start to open the season, holding the Royals to two runs over six innings in a no-decision.

One pitch – a knee-high 0-1 fastball that Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss sent into the stadium’s fountains in right-center field – likely cost Bundy his sixth win of the season.

Bundy allowed just four hits on the night, including back-to-back doubles in the first inning by Moustakas and Cain that led to the first run of the night. Bundy retired 11 of the next 12 batters he faced before yielding Moss’ homer.

Using mainly a fastball-changeup mix, Bundy tied his season high with eight strikeouts. He used his changeup to get ahead in the count – he induced eight of his 14 swinging strikes with the pitch, including three third strikes.

Joseph in the middle

Caleb Joseph was 3-for-3 with three extra-base hits, playing part in both Orioles runs.

Joseph drove in the team’s first run with an RBI double off the left-center-field fence that scored J.J. Hardy from third with one out in the second.

He then opened the seventh inning with another double, moved to third on Craig Gentry’s sacrifice bunt and scored on a Danny Duffy wild pitch.

Joseph added a triple in the ninth.

Joseph is 9-for-16 with three RBIs over his past four games, raising his batting average from .174 to .274.

Spoiled opportunities

The Orioles had multiple opportunities to break through against the Royals down to the final out.

With two outs in the ninth, Joseph hit a sinking liner that got past a diving Jorge Soler in right field and rolled to the fence for a triple. But pinch hitter Seth Smith popped up to end the game.

They also had an opportunity to score with three consecutive singles with two outs in the third inning, but Mark Trumbo was thrown out at home by Alex Gordon on Trey Mancini’s single to left to end the frame.

