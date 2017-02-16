Orioles close arbitration process Thursday with reliever Brad Brach's hearing

The Orioles are set to go to trial with their final unresolved arbitration-eligible player, right-handed reliever Brad Brach, on Thursday morning in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The hearing with Brach will end a busy arbitration season for the Orioles, who have agreed to contracts worth a total of $43.06 million to their other eight arbitration-eligible players.

Brach was one of three players whose contracts were unsettled following the deadline for teams and players to exchange arbitration figures. And even though the Orioles said they were moving to a file-and-trial approach, meaning would not negotiate after exchange figures were filed, they attempted to settle with both Caleb Joseph and Kevin Gausman.

Joseph declined the Orioles’ final offer, went to a hearing and lost, meaning he will get paid the team’s proposed salary of $700,000 instead of the $1 million he filed for.

Gausman avoided arbitration, settling on a $3.45 million deal in his first of four years of arbitration eligibility as a Super 2 qualifier.

Brach, who blossomed into a dependable late-inning reliever and was selected to his first All-Star Game, represented the largest gap in salary figures; the sides were more than a half million apart. The Orioles filed at $2.525 million, while Brach filed at $3.05 million, a discrepency of $525,000.

Brach said this week that no negotiations had taken place in advance of Thursday’s trial, and he expected to head to a hearing. Brach was set to travel an hour north to St. Petersburg following Wednesday’s working and spend the night there in advance of Thursday morning’s trial. A ruling will come down within 24 hours of the hearing.

Regardless of the outcome, both Brach and the team are looking forward to putting the arbitration process behind them. And the Orioles, who have won 11 of 12 arbitration cases since managing partner Peter Angelos took over the team, will have their entire arbitration process resolved as they hold the spring’s first full-squad workout on Friday.

“I think the guys really understand that business part of it,” Showalter said. “It’s something that they and the union all approve the process, and it’s a way to get to the end game. I don’t think anybody really loses in it, do they?”

