Orioles rookie Trey Mancini optimistic through familiar offseason turmoil

When the Orioles’ brass finished their opening remarks in a session with season-ticket holders that was the early main attraction at FanFest on Saturday, they didn’t have to wait long before they were asked about rookie first baseman Trey Mancini's potential place on the club in 2017.

That’s what happens when a player has compiled back-to-back 20 home run seasons in the minors and hit three in five games in his first taste of the majors. And that’s what happens when for a second straight year the team’s leadership touts the young player as a replacement for a departing free agent who ended up returning to the club.

Last year, executive vice president Dan Duquette billed Mancini as the club’s in-house replacement for Chris Davis. Then, three months into a four-month offseason, Davis signed a massive deal to return with the Orioles. This year, it was Mark Trumbo whose production would be partially replaced by Mancini.

Early in FanFest, Duquette and manager Buck Showalter said Mancini was still firmly in the team’s plans and has a path to make the roster out of spring training. But Mancini’s approach hasn't really changed, both because he knows he has to hit to earn a place and because he’s been through this all before.

"I think I’ve got a good chance, just kind of how it’s been my whole career — I’m going to have to hit well and perform well in spring training, and hopefully there’s a spot for me come the beginning of April,” Mancini said Saturday.

The familiarity of the situation helps, too.

“It was something that was out of my control, and it did kind of help me, I think, deal with all of that,” Mancini said. “On the flip side, I’m really happy with Mark, too. He really kind of took me under his wing in spring training last year. I had a locker next to him, and he’s a really awesome guy. So I was happy with him that he got a deal.”

At this point, Mancini’s path will have to be as a bench bat, with Showalter saying he plans to use Trumbo and not Mancini to spell Davis at first base more often this season. He could be dangerous as designated hitter against left-handed pitching, and there will likely be stretches of the season when the Orioles know they’ll be facing lefties.

Mancini said he’s been working on his own in the outfield this winter, in case the team asks him to play there, though Showalter has said that isn't yet an option.

Mancini has had the offseason to finally digest how well his last season ended.

“It was kind of a whirlwind of a two-and-a-half weeks when I was up here, and it kind of took a couple weeks of the offseason being away from everything and winding down to realize,” Mancini said. "I was in Sarasota just preparing myself for that, and you can get a phone call like that, and your life can change. That’s what happened. It was cool kind of reflecting the first couple weeks of the offseason, with everything that happened. I got to appreciate it more, sitting back and relaxing.”

