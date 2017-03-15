Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman to receive cortisone shot for ailing shoulder

Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman is scheduled to receive a cortisone injection in his right shoulder to help alleviate his lingering soreness, manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday.

The club hopes the shot will resolve the problem. Tillman, who hasn’t thrown since cutting his Sunday bullpen session short after throwing just 10 pitches, will continue to be shut down for the next two to three days to allow the injection to take effect. He will then be re-evaulated to determine the next step in his progression.

Tillman could receive the injection as early as Wednesday, Showalter said.

“It was something that he and [team doctors and trainers] were contemplating, and they decided to go in that direction,” Showalter said. “I talked to him a little bit on the field yesterday. He was going through the pros and cons. You know, at the end of the day, it’s his decision.”

Showalter said he didn’t want to place a new timetable on Tillman’s return, but emphasized that the right-hander still won’t be ready for Opening Day on April 3, meaning the club is holding out hope he could return in the regular season’s first month.

“If he comes out of this and feels normal, then everything he’s done to get to this point won’t go away,” Showalter said. “It could move quickly then. But it’s still not Opening Day. That’s about as far as I’d go with it.”

The decision to receive the injection was made over completely shutting Tillman down for the foreseeable future, which would continue to delay his return this season and force him to restart his throwing progression from the beginning.

"I think with the last part of that medication getting out of his system and the cortisone shot, we think we’ve increased out chances of him getting back on the hill,” Showalter said.

If Tillman is ready to resume throwing in the next few days, he wouldn’t lose the progress he made. His bullpen session Sunday was schdeduled to be the second-last step before pitching in a spring game.

Showalter said this would be the only time Tillman can receive a cortisone injection for the next six months.

“We think this might help take it over this last hump,” Showalter said.

The team waited until mid-week to make the decision to ensure an antibiotic Tillman took wasn’t creating the soreness.

The cortisone injection would follow a platelet-rich-plasma injection that Tillman received in December after complaining of tightness in his shoulder during a routine offseason throwing session.

Tillman also received a cortisone shot in his shoulder last August before landing on the disabled list for nearly three weeks with what the team described as shoulder bursitis.

Smith progressing slowly

Showalter said outfielder Seth Smith’s recovery from a hamstring injury “is not progressing as quickly as we hoped.”

“He didn’t have a setback or anything,” Showalter said. “He’s just staying the same. We’re going to continue to slow play that.”

Showalter said Smith has dealt with hamstring injuries in the past in spring training and Smith told him he has dealt with worse ones at this point in the preseason. But Smith wants to heal the injury completely instead of letting it linger into the regular season as he did last year.

“He said he gets it about every spring,” Showalter said. “Last year, he didn’t feel like he was cautious enough with it and he went into the season with it.”

