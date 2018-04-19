Orioles rewind: Looking back at Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Tigers
Kevin Gausman changes delivery on the fly, posts another quality start in Orioles' loss to Tigers
Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman, constantly searching for a way to unlock some consistency in his fifth major league season, made a tweak the day before Wednesday's start against the Detroit Tigers.
Orioles lose fifth straight, 6-5 to Tigers, on Dixon Machado's walk-off homer
Darren O'Day allowed a three-run homer in the eighth and Pedro Araujo gave up a walk-off homer to Dixon Machado in the ninth as the Orioles lost, 6-5, to Tigers.
Orioles notes: Showalter still has 'a lot of confidence' in Givens despite slow start
Orioles manager Buck Showalter said that two-plus years without a stretch like this for reliever Mychal Givens is the main reason the team isn't concerned with his slow start to this season. After two scoreless outings to open the season, Givens has allowed an earned run in four of six since, including...
Orioles' Showalter on league-leading strikeout totals: 'We'd like to not strike out ever'
No team in baseball has struck out more often than the Orioles, and manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that the ideal would be to bring all those numbers down to zero. "We'd like to not ever strike out," he said. "If you're getting a return, in other words, if you're scoring runs. But we're...
Orioles lose to Tigers, 6-5
The Orioles lose to the Tigers, 6-5. (Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun video)
