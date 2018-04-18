Orioles rewind: Looking back at Tuesday night's 4-2 loss to the Tigers
Stories, videos and pictures from the Orioles' fourth straight setback.
-
Adam Jones says slumping Orioles aren't panicking, and won't until 'about June'
Center fielder Adam Jones said the Orioles need to stop making excuses and start winning, and that there wouldn't be any panic among them until "about June."
-
Orioles' cold bats waste another quality start from Andrew Cashner in 4-2 loss to Tigers
The Orioles lost their fourth straight game and sixth of their past seven.
-
Andrew Cashner is off to a strong start as an Oriole, but is what he's best at sustainable?
Orioles starter Andrew Cashner has pitched well when it's counted this year. Can the Orioles count on that all year?
-
Orioles lose to Tigers, 4-2
The Baltimore Orioles lose to the Detroit Tigers, 4-2, to open the series. (Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun video)
-
O's recap: Orioles lose to Tigers, 4-2
April 17, 2018 - The Orioles lose to the Tigers. 4-2. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video)
-
Orioles, Tim Beckham not concerned about slow start at the plate for new third baseman
Orioles third baseman Tim Beckham has struggled at the plate as he works toward establishing himself at his new position.
-
Orioles photos in March/April 2018
Browse Orioles photos from March and April 2018.
-
Orioles add Luis Sardiñas to infield mix for series opener against Tigers
Luis Sardiñas joined the Orioles on Tuesday and is starting at second base in place of injured All-Star Jonathan Schoop, who is out with an oblique injury.
-
Orioles notes: Chris Tillman pushed back in rotation as it's 'time for him to take a step forward'
Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman was given an extra bullpen session between starts as he was moved out of turn in the rotation and will pitch Saturday against the Cleveland Indians.
-
Wednesday's Orioles-Tigers game in Detroit moved to 1:10 p.m. because of threat of bad weather
Wednesday's game between the Orioles and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park was moved from 6:40 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. because of the threat of inclement weather.