Orioles rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Red Sox
Stories, video and pictures from the Orioles' third straight loss to the Red Sox.
-
Bundy meets hard-luck fate again as Orioles lose third straight in Boston, 3-1
Dylan Bundy suffered the loss despite allowing just one earned run over 5 2/3 innings Sunday at Fenway Park.
-
Orioles' Monday morning game in Boston postponed until May 17
The Orioles' scheduled Patriots Day game against the Red Sox has been postponed until May 17.
-
Cobb's long search for a split-changeup a work in progress, and that was clear in Orioles debut
Of the 16 split-changeups the Orioles' Alex Cobb threw Saturday, he got no swings-and-a-miss and 11 were put into play, accounting for five hits.
-
Orioles notes: Right-hander David Hess recalled from Triple-A; Hart optioned
The Orioles made a roster move for the eighth consecutive game day, giving right-hander David Hess his first big league call-up.
-
Orioles on deck: RHP David Hess recalled from Triple-A, plus what to watch Sunday vs. Red Sox
First pitch, lineups, broadcast info and what to watch in the Orioles' matinee at the Red Sox.
-
Orioles lose to Red Sox, 3-1
The Orioles lose to the Red Sox, 3-1, on a cold day in Boston. (Eduardo A. Encina, Baltimore Sun video)
-
O's recap: Orioles lose to Red Sox, 3-1
April 15, 2018 -- The Orioles lose to the Red Sox, 3-1, on Jackie Robinson Day. All the players on both teams wore No. 42 to honor the first black player to play major league baseball. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video)
-
Orioles photos in March/April 2018
Browse Orioles photos from March and April 2018.