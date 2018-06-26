Orioles rewind: Looking back at Monday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners
Stories, pictures from the Orioles' game Monday.
Orioles' Andrew Cashner rebounds for another quality start after command lapse in second
Other than a rain-shortened shutout last week in Washington, every outing this month for Orioles right-hander Andrew Cashner has been right at the six-inning, three-run threshold for a quality start. He’s hit that mark on the button six times this season, and after doing so again in Monday's 5-3...
Reliever Miguel Castro's walks hurt Orioles in 5-3 loss to Mariners
Before the Orioles opened their weeklong homestand Monday night against the Seattle Mariners, manager Buck Showalter raved about the progress of right-handed reliever Miguel Castro. Showalter spoke about how Castro had arrived as a hard-thrower — a fast-tracked power arm who struggled to meet expectations...
Before Darren O'Day's first career ejection, history repeats itself with umpire's balk call
Orioles reliever Darren O'Day earned his first career ejection Monday in the ninth inning of a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners after a balk call erased a popout by slugger Nelson Cruz. Manager Buck Showalter was ejected soon thereafter. It turned out to be the second act in an ongoing drama between...
Orioles photos in June 2018
Browse Orioles photos from June 2018.
With Tim Beckham's midseason return, Orioles' batting order is finally whole
It took 77 games — four games shy of the season’s midway point — but the return Monday night of third baseman Tim Beckham to the Orioles’ starting lineup gave the team the batting order it had projected entering this season. Beckham missed nearly two months with core muscle surgery, and before...
Orioles' Chris Davis hopes to feel more at home after big weekend in Atlanta
Chris Davis returned to Baltimore knowing he has to prove himself all over again to the home crowd. He said he feels new and improved after his five-RBI weekend in Atlanta, but still has to convince Orioles fans that he figured something out during that eight-game span in which he watched from...
Orioles notes: Right-hander Dylan Bundy rolled ankle on bases, next start in jeopardy
Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy was able to joke Saturday about how he had a lot to learn about running the bases after he singled and spent 15 minutes on the base path in a win over the Atlanta Braves. Now the fallout from his first major league hit might have stopped being funny. Manager Buck...
Orioles' High-A affiliate in Frederick to host 2019 Carolina League All-Star Classic
The Orioles' Frederick Keys affiliate in the High-A Carolina League will host the 2019 Carolina League All-Star Classic, the team announced Monday.
Orioles' Mike Wright Jr. getting best results of season as velocity comes back from mysterious dip
Orioles right-hander Mike Wright Jr. has his velocity back after it dipped earlier in the season and even last year. Now that it's back, he's posting some of his best results with the Orioles.
Orioles on deck: Tim Beckham will start at 3B, plus what to watch Monday vs. Mariners
Pitching matchups, TV, radio and more about Monday's Orioles-Mariners game.