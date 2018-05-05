Orioles rewind: Looking back at Friday's 6-4 loss to Athletics
Adam Jones: Orioles 'need to get back to the mindset of winning'
When the Orioles were swept out of Detroit in what was supposed to be the soft spot of their challenging April schedule, they were only just grasping the consequences of what was then a 5-14 start. Center fielder Adam Jones said at the time that a turnaround needed to come quickly, and if they...
Orioles remain winless on West Coast trip with 6-4 loss to Athletics
Look no further than the sixth inning of Friday's 6-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics to see why the Orioles, at 8-24, are tied for the worst record in baseball with one-fifth of the season behind them. Their once-prolific offense erased a three-run deficit in the top of the inning on five singles...
As Mets designate Matt Harvey, Orioles not yet at that point with struggling Chris Tillman
Matt Harvey and Chris Tillman have little in common other than their concurrent appearances as All-Stars in 2013, and now, possibly, their arrival at the point of no return for the clubs whose rotations they anchored for seasons since then. Harvey's fall from his status as one of the best pitchers...
Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop looks comfortable in first rehab game with Baysox
Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop didn’t need anyone to show him around Prince George’s Stadium on Friday. He played a full season for Double-A Bowie in 2012 and was back for an injury rehabilitation assignment in 2015. So, this was old hat. He put on his Bowie uniform (No. 16 instead of his...
Orioles notes: Caleb Joseph sees signs of turnaround after slow April
Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph feels he's in the middle of erasing a nightmare start to the season, and is digging out of the hole by using a more contact-oriented approach — and a bit of luck. Joseph started the season well with a two-run triple on Opening Day, but had two hits in his next 10 games...
Orioles name Lowther minor league Pitcher of the Month; Jarrett, Susac split hitter honors
Left-hander Zac Lowther, the Orioles’ 2017 second-round draft pick, earned organizational minor league Pitcher of the Month honors for his standout April, while the team split the position player honors between Triple-A Norfolk catcher Andrew Susac and Delmarva outfielder Zach Jarrett. Of all the...
After bullpen carries heavy workload, reinforcements are limited as Orioles enter Oakland series
After the Orioles bullpen was forced to account for seven innings in Thursday’s 12-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, the Orioles arrived in Oakland with a beleaguered relief corps. Four different relievers – Miguel Castro, Michael Givens, Richard Bleier and Darren O’Day shared the load after starter...
Orioles on deck: What to watch Friday at Athletics, plus lineups, broadcast info and more
Orioles (8-23) vs. Athletics (15-16) Where: Oakland Coliseum First pitch: 10:05 p.m. TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Andrew Cashner (1-4, 4.76 ERA) vs. Athletics RHP Daniel Mengden (2-3, 4.68 ERA) What to watch 1. Sinking feeling. There was a time when the Orioles were...
Orioles photos in May 2018
O's Recap: O's lose to the Athletics, 6-4
