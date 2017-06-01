Orioles continue to mash for third win in four games, 7-5 over Red Sox

The faintest hint of stickiness in the air isn’t the only thing that made it feel like summer has arrived this week at Camden Yards. As the calendar turned to June, the Orioles finally started hitting like their bats were too big for their ballpark.

A night after their veteran stars put up double-digit runs to send the rival New York Yankees out of town, Thursday’s 7-5 win to open a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox was powered by four home runs, creating the kind of festival atmosphere that hasn’t often surrounded the Orioles this season.

“It looks better recently,” right fielder Mark Trumbo said. “The first month or so, pretty inconsistent, but the recent results have been kind of what we’re looking for.

“It kind of reminds me of last year a lot. We obviously did pretty well. I think when everybody’s in a good place, that’s the kind of offense you’re going to see.”

Any issue taken with the Orioles offense not living up to its lofty production standards this season could center on the men in the heart of the lineup — third baseman Manny Machado, Trumbo and first baseman Chris Davis.

They’ve had their individual moments, but seldom have synced up for a massive day like this one. They were involved in everything Thursday.

Trumbo homered after Machado’s two-out single in the first inning to stake a strong Wade Miley to a lead he’d never relinquish. Next time through the lineup, Davis stayed on an outside fastball and smashed it to center field. It marked just the second time this season that the men who led the majors in home runs in each of the past two years went deep in the same game.

“It’s a luxury anytime you have two people homer in a game, regardless of who they are,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I don’t take it for granted. That’s hard to do. If you take a guy who hits 30 home runs, that’s a good home run year, and you have six or seven-hundred plate appearances, what percentage of those are home runs? There’s a lot else that happens between the home runs and other things.”

Trumbo, Showalter said, is a guy who “can get off course a little bit, but he usually doesn’t stay there very long.” With three hits Thursday, he’s batting .278 — the highest among Orioles qualifiers.

Davis, Showalter said, “seems to be getting a better feel” after his second home run in as many days, and team-leading 12th of the year.

Center fielder Adam Jones, the catalyst of Wednesday’s 10-run output and an overall weather vane when it comes to determining which direction the Orioles offense is heading, added a home run of his own to open the sixth inning. That gave the Orioles a 4-1 lead before Machado and Trumbo singled to continue the inning and three runs scored on a towering blast by second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

Showalter is loathe to admit it, but there’s a reliance on the home run ball inside his clubhouse that can be detrimental at times. But through 51 games, they had 69 home runs this year and 69 home runs last year.

Consider though that entering Thursday, 46.7 percent of the Orioles’ 229 runs came on home runs, according to Baseball Prospectus. That’s still in the top third of the league, but it’s a good bit down from what has driven them in years past. Last season, it was a league-leading 51.88 percent, the highest percentage since 2010.

They’ve led the league in each of the past three seasons.

After scoring all seven runs that way Thursday, it was up to 48.3 percent, climbing back toward the top. Perhaps just the timing is off, but the home runs have been there. They aren’t a cure-all, but they help. More important will be more at-bats by the men who are paid to produce in the heart of their batting order.

Over the past two nights, which represent the highest back-to-back run totals the Orioles have put up in two weeks, they all held their own.

Jones drove in five runs Tuesday, with Trumbo and Davis combining for the other five.

Schoop rediscovering his power stroke and keeping the bottom half of the lineup viable with catcher Welington Castillo back on the shelf will be pivotal. But the Orioles offense is predicated on the stretch from Jones at No. 2 through Davis at No. 5 being able to win games single-handedly.

As the team has begun to distance itself from a seven-game losing streak and found a rhythm offensively, they’ve done just that.

“Everybody knows what this offense is capable of doing,” Miley said. “It definitely takes a lot of pressure off the pitching staff, but we still have to go out and do our jobs. That’s when you get on a roll, when the pitchers are good and we’re swinging the bats like we’re swinging right now. I mean, the opportunity is there.”

