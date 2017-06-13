Frustrated Orioles lose to White Sox, 6-1, fall under .500 for first time this season

When things are going this badly, there’s nowhere on a bare baseball diamond to hide.

So in a 6-1 loss to the White Sox on a mild midweek night at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field, the Orioles’ frustration with themselves, as they fell below .500 (31-32) for the first time all season and lost for the 11th straight time away from home, was laid out for all to see.

Most striking was the final pose of starter Alec Asher, who was left crouched behind the mound in disappointment in the span of four batters in the sixth inning, watching his chance to stem a run of starting pitching that Wade Miley a day earlier called embarrassing for the entire rotation evaporate.

Asher had navigated five innings with just a two-run double by right fielder Avisaíl García harming him, and was trailing 2-1 when first baseman José Abreu led off the sixth inning with a single. Asher hit García on the elbow, walked designated hitter Todd Frazier, then allowed a towering grand slam to left field by third baseman Matt Davidson.

For most of Davidson’s home run trot, Asher squatted behind the mound and stared ahead. He popped up only as manager Buck Showalter trotted out to the mound to end his day, perhaps a bit tardy.

Asher allowed six runs on six hits with a pair of walks and a strikeout in five innings to bring his ERA to 5.05, and the slam meant the Orioles have just one quality start in their past seven games.

Failure to launch: Asher’s disappointment was more subdued than that of third baseman Manny Machado, who slammed his bat in anger after popping out to second base as the Orioles tried to mount a rally to erase a 2-1 deficit in the fifth inning.

Before that, left fielder Joey Rickard and center fielder Adam Jones had singled to open the inning, and two pitches later, right fielder Mark Trumbo grounded into a double play to end the Orioles' last threat off Chicago’s vulnerable starter, Derek Holland.

The Orioles were putting runners on all day, but not pushing them home. They had a hit in every inning until the eighth, but even when they scored, were left wanting more.

Their only run came with no small amount of frustration itself, even if meant an early lead. Rickard doubled into the left-field corner to open the game, went to third when Jones sacrificed himself with a bunt, and scored on a line drive off the left-field wall by Machado.

But Machado was thrown out trying to turn it into a double, and the inning petered out.

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop singled with one out in the second and was ultimately left at third base. The Orioles had two on and one out in the third inning before Machado and Trumbo struck out consecutively to end the inning. A two-out walk for Welington Castillo in the fourth inning came before a single by shortstop J.J. Hardy, but they weren’t pushed home, either.

Overall, the Orioles stranded seven men on base and were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

For whom the phone tolls: With Brad Brach and Mychal Givens pushed back into late-inning roles in the absence of closer Zach Britton and Darren O’Day, it’s fair to wonder who is supposed to pitch when in the Orioles bullpen.

Richard Bleier was up and warming when Asher gave up the slam in the sixth, and worked out of a jam for a scoreless inning on the mound after it. Rookie Jimmy Yacabonis pitched the seventh and the eighth, pitching two scoreless frames.

But with at least Ubaldo Jiménez unavailable and possibly one other arm out there not at his disposal, plus the knowledge that his bullpen has been worn thin by all the recent short starts, Showalter stuck with Asher.

A year ago, those mid-inning jams were Givens’ specialty. Now, he’s held out for when the team is protecting a lead. And perhaps because of that, there wasn’t one for him or Brach to hold yet again.

