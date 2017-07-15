Dig may settle mystery into lost grave of famed Maryland 400 soldiers
Orioles Insider News, notes and analysis on Baltimore's baseball team
Sports Orioles Orioles Insider

Orioles prospects Hunter Harvey, Cody Sedlock progressing from elbow problems

Jon Meoli
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

A pair of Orioles first-round picks dealing with elbow problems of differing severity are approaching returns to the mound, manager Buck Showalter said Saturday.

Right-hander Cody Sedlock, the team’s 2016 first-round draft pick who is on the disabled list at Class-A Frederick with a right elbow strain and hasn’t pitched since June 26, threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and came through it strong, Showalter said.

“He feels good,” Showalter said. “That was good to hear.”

Sedlock, 22, has a 6.46 ERA in 13 starts for the Keys, with 53 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings and a 1.66 WHIP.

Right-hander Hunter Harvey, whom Showalter said is likely to make a rehab start July 19 at an undetermined minor league stop, could soon join him in Frederick.

Harvey, the team’s 2013 first-round pick who underwent Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery last summer, has been throwing simulated games at the club’s training complex in Sarasota, Fla., and hasn’t pitched in a minor league game since July 16 for Short-A Aberdeen.

His elbow problems first developed in July 2014, in the midst of a breakout season for Low-A Delmarva, and he has also dealt with a sports hernia and a fractured leg.

Harvey is expected to pitch some at lower levels before making it to an appropriate competition level.

Around the horn

Right-handers Mike Wright (shoulder) and Stefan Crichton (shoulder) are each slated for rehab appearances Monday, Showalter said. … Infielder Ryan Flaherty (shoulder) will need about a week of rehabilitation games once he heads out on assignment late next week, Showalter said.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
84°