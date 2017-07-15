Orioles prospects Hunter Harvey, Cody Sedlock progressing from elbow problems

A pair of Orioles first-round picks dealing with elbow problems of differing severity are approaching returns to the mound, manager Buck Showalter said Saturday.

Right-hander Cody Sedlock, the team’s 2016 first-round draft pick who is on the disabled list at Class-A Frederick with a right elbow strain and hasn’t pitched since June 26, threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and came through it strong, Showalter said.

“He feels good,” Showalter said. “That was good to hear.”

Sedlock, 22, has a 6.46 ERA in 13 starts for the Keys, with 53 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings and a 1.66 WHIP.

Right-hander Hunter Harvey, whom Showalter said is likely to make a rehab start July 19 at an undetermined minor league stop, could soon join him in Frederick.

Harvey, the team’s 2013 first-round pick who underwent Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery last summer, has been throwing simulated games at the club’s training complex in Sarasota, Fla., and hasn’t pitched in a minor league game since July 16 for Short-A Aberdeen.

His elbow problems first developed in July 2014, in the midst of a breakout season for Low-A Delmarva, and he has also dealt with a sports hernia and a fractured leg.

Harvey is expected to pitch some at lower levels before making it to an appropriate competition level.

Around the horn

Right-handers Mike Wright (shoulder) and Stefan Crichton (shoulder) are each slated for rehab appearances Monday, Showalter said. … Infielder Ryan Flaherty (shoulder) will need about a week of rehabilitation games once he heads out on assignment late next week, Showalter said.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli