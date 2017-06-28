Orioles prospect Tanner Scott finding benefits in unique schedule at Double-A Bowie

Even in an outing when he might not have been at his best, Orioles left-hander Tanner Scott’s three-inning start Tuesday showed both the benefits and the drawbacks of his mandated schedule of throwing a three-inning start every five days with a bullpen session in between.

Scott’s fastball was 97-99 mph in the first inning and settled around 96-97 mph by the end of his day, and while he didn’t allow a run, he struck out three with three walks and two hits allowed to lower his ERA to 1.40 on the season.

It’s clear the plan has worked — he threw his slider more often, and flashed one or two outstanding ones — and Scott, 22, has benefited from it.

“The fact that they put me in this sort of role, to me, was different,” Scott said. “But I was like, 'OK, whatever they want me to do is best.' I started to do well in it, and I’m just going to keep going until they tell me to go back into the bullpen. But other than that, everything is going good. I’m enjoying it.”

The benefits for him are endless.

“My command, trusting everything I have, trusting my fastball, my slider, and occasionally my changeup,” said Scott, a 2014 sixth-round draft pick. “But everything else has been falling in place because everything is on time. My mechanics are right where I want them to be. It’s been good.”

Scott has had stretches like that before, where everything is clicking. But the hard-throwing left-hander has battled to be consistent with it over his first two years in the system. He worked on a set schedule of multiple innings every three days and had the same standout stuff, but pitching every three days in a game made it hard to work on things in between.

“I think the biggest thing is it’s given him some structure where he’s able to work on some things in between starts,” said Bowie pitching coach Kennie Steenstra, who had Scott last year in Frederick. “That’s difficult to do sometimes out of the bullpen if you’re struggling.

"You don’t know when you’re going to pitch, so you kind of back off a little bit. You’re a little hesitant to throw 25, 30 pitches in the bullpen if you’re going to pitch that night. It’s given him a nice opportunity to have some structure to be able to throw a bullpen in between, work on his slider a little bit more, work on his changeup a little bit more, and all those things in his delivery he’s able to iron out a little bit.”

There’s one benefit, though, that Steenstra said Scott will be able to take back to the bullpen at some point that will really stand out.

“I think you’re seeing some confidence now,” Steenstra said. “He’s always had a tremendous amount of ability, but now he’s starting to feel comfortable in his delivery, comfortable out on the mound where things aren’t speeding up on him.

“That’s a problem he had last year, where he’d walk a guy or throw four, five bad pitches in a row and he just wasn’t able to find something to stop it. I think that’s something he’s going to still battle with occasionally, but he’s been able to flip that switch here a little quicker and back off and slow things down a little bit this year.”

Scott has had long stretches of success like the one he’s enjoying now in Bowie. Over 16 appearances in Frederick last year, Scott allowed three earned runs in 29 2/3 innings.

This year, he has made 15 starts (45 innings) with a 1.40 ERA while allowing 26 hits and 29 walks with 57 strikeouts. His 5.8 walks per nine innings are down from last year, but still high. His 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings are high in a good way.

Now, the question is how long he stays in this role. There are varying opinions in the Orioles organization as to whether to leave Scott doing what he’s doing, perhaps extend him further as a starter, or shorten him back up into a traditional reliever.

Stretching him out is tempting, though more innings could bring his fastball down in velocity, as it was later in Tuesday’s outing. Even so, the Orioles don’t have any other arms like his as possible starters in the farm system, and if he takes to being a traditional starter, there could be tremendous benefit.

Shortening him back into a regular reliever’s schedule is something the organization has discussed internally already, in terms of what it would take to get him to the majors this year. The Orioles bullpen can’t accommodate a pitcher who throws three innings every five days, so going back to a more traditional role would clear a path for him to get to the majors this year.

Leaving him with three-inning starts, while effective for his development, is just that — a tool to allow him to improve. They’re doing the same schedule in Bowie for right-hander Jesus Liranzo, another wild but live arm who had been in their bullpen.

But the fact that Scott has an elite fastball and flashes an above-average slider isn’t going to change soon. He hasn’t thought about how his new role will translate back into his old one, whenever the time comes. But he doesn’t anticipate any difficulty.

“If they want me back in the bullpen, it’s the same mindset,” Scott said. “I just go out there and attack hitters and go from there.”

