Orioles plotting possible path to major leagues this season for hard-throwing lefty Tanner Scott

When Orioles minor league left-hander Tanner Scott takes the mound for the Double-A Bowie Baysox on Thursday night at Reading as a starting pitcher, it will be as part of an early-season plan to get the hard-throwing reliever into a better routine to repeat his delivery and work on his slider in longer outings.

It’s a plan that has worked so well that the team is already talking about just how long before it looks toward the end goal — making Scott an impactful major league reliever.

Orioles director of player development Brian Graham said Monday that “it’ll be at some point this year” when Scott resumes a normal bullpen role with an eye toward moving him up to Triple-A Norfolk or even the major league roster. He and major league pitching coach Roger McDowell laid it out over the weekend, he said.

“Roger McDowell and I had a conversation about it [Sunday], as a matter of fact, about Tanner and the projection of him going to the big leagues and how long he needs to go to be a straight bullpen guy, 15 pitches warmup then come in the game, before we feel comfortable that he’s ready to do that,” Graham said. “The pitch development, the bullpen session in between every fifth day starting for three innings has been a huge, huge factor. The bullpen day has been a huge factor. He’s done great work in the bullpen, and he gets himself on track timing-wise and mechanically, where he needs to be. It’s been a very good, well-executed plan.”

The plan, which involves Scott making three-inning starts every fifth game with a bullpen day in between to work on his delivery and hone his breaking ball, has worked well according to evaluators in the organization and external ones. Graham said it’s been “a great project, and Tanner Scott has made tremendous strides.

“I saw him pitch Friday night, and the fastball is in the strike zone — fastballs to both sides of the plate, fastballs down in the strike zone and a slider for strikes,” Graham said.

One American League scout said Scott was the best pitcher he’s seen all season in the minors, with a present 75 grade and a future 80 grade on the 20-80 scouting scale on his fastball, which he had averaging 98 mph and topping out at 100 mph in that look. He said the slider could be a future 70 pitch as well, and said his command has improved with both.

Another American League scout has a similar grade on his fastball, and said the slider is above average as well. The scouting consensus has Scott as a high-leverage reliever and possibly a closer. The velocity and his upside as a back-end reliever made him a player frequently asked about by other teams in trade talks last season, and likely will again this year.

“When your velocity is 96-101 mph and you can throw a slider behind that for a strike, you have a fighting chance to be successful at the highest level, and Tanner has worked very hard to get to where he is. He’s doing a great job,” the scout said.

In 33 innings over 11 starts entering Thursday, Scott has a 1.64 ERA and a 1.121 WHIP. He’s allowed just 15 hits while striking out 43 but walking 22. His walk rate of six per nine innings is well down from 8.7 per nine innings last year, though still high. But he’s been around the strike zone more often this year, scouts say, and is repeating his delivery better.

Given Scott's relief background in his first two seasons in the organization, there's some thought inside the organization that Scott won't need a transition period between starting on his current schedule and the erratic schedule coming out of the bullpen. But all levels of the organization are, at least currently, considering the possibility that he will join the major league bullpen as early as this season.

