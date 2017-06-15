Orioles pitcher Mike Wright to be examined after shoulder soreness in Wednesday's game

Orioles right-hander Mike Wright felt shoulder pain after throwing a hard slider to slugger José Abreu on Wednesday night and is unavailable after two innings of work, manager Buck Showalter said Thursday.

“He had some shoulder soreness after the game last night, so we’ll see how that goes,” Showalter said. “That was a little bit alarming, because that was three days off. That’s one of the reasons I didn’t pitch him the day before. We’ll see how that is tomorrow. Dr. [Mike] Jacobs will see him tomorrow when we get back, see what we’re dealing with there.”

The long layoff between outings and the recurring problem make a trip to the disabled list likely.

Wright got Abreu to pop out on an 87 mph slider in his second inning, but Showalter reported “he didn’t feel very good after that.”

Wright’s fastball had been constantly around 95-96 mph to that point in the outing. All of his pitches ticked down after Abreu's at-bat, with his fastball finishing at 93 mph.

Showalter said the shoulder is something Wright has been treated for both this year and last year, but it’s never been this bad.

“If I brought up everything that gets treated by a pitcher over the course of a year … ” Showalter said. “He’s had treatment on it off and on over the year. He had it last year, treated it. A lot of guys treat elbow, shoulder, back. Very seldom do they not. But nothing that kept him from pitching. Yesterday was a little different feeling after the game. I was talking to him this morning. I made everybody aware of it last night back in Baltimore.”

With the quick turnaround for a day game, it’s unlikely the Orioles got a pitcher to Chicago in time for Thursday’s matinee. That could leave the bullpen badly short-handed with Ubaldo Jiménez having pitched 3 1/3 innings Monday and typically requiring more time off after his outings.

Showalter said Wright had shown improvement in his bullpen role after a rocky start at Triple-A Norfolk.

“I think early on in the season, in Norfolk, no,” Showalter said. "That’s kind of normal for guys when they come out of spring and don’t make a club, or get sent down. There’s a little bit of maybe disappointment, but since then, Mike has pitched well. He’s done well for us out of the 'pen statistically. He got hit pretty well yesterday. We got lucky that a lot of those guys are at people. He was fortunate to have the two innings.”

Wright has a 5.56 ERA in six relief outings this year.

