Mancini's 3-run homer in 11th lifts O's over Pirates, after he ties game with 2-run shot in 9th

For a second straight night, the Orioles bats came alive late for an improbable come-from-behind win to stun the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-6, in 11 innings.

Two innings after he tied the game with a pinch-hit, two-run home run with two outs in the ninth, rookie Trey Mancini hit a three-run home run to end the game in the 11th.

“That was definitely something I wasn’t expecting before the game tonight, but again, baseball is a game where you never know what can happen,” Mancini said.

Said manager Buck Showalter: “There will be a lot of things forgotten because of Trey’s contributions, but that was big. Big.”

In total, the Orioles hit three home runs after the eighth inning, which they entered trailing 6-1 and without much hope for a comeback.

Center fielder Adam Jones hit a one-out home run into the Orioles bullpen to start their comeback in earnest. It reignited an inning later with a leadoff walk in the ninth inning from designated hitter Mark Trumbo.

“I can’t say enough about the rest of the team here,” Mancini said. “We’re down 6-2 in the ninth inning and everybody just battles back, has great at-bats, and gave me the opportunity to come up there in the ninth. Without that, none of this happens.”

Trumbo went to third on a double down the left-field line by second baseman Jonathan Schoop and scored on a pinch-hit sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Joey Rickard to make it a 6-3 deficit. Schoop scored on a double just inside the left-field line by shortstop J.J. Hardy to score the Orioles’ fourth run, and Mancini won an eight-pitch battle with closer Tony Watson for a two-run home run to left-center field that tied it at 6 in the ninth.

“He had some tough pitches there,” Mancini said. “He threw me a lot of sliders that quite frankly almost hit me, and I swung at them. Those fooled me a little bit, but as the at-bat went on, I kind of relaxed a little bit and calmed down and when he got me 2-2, he had thrown a fastball-slider mix the whole time and I thought that maybe he was going to throw me a changeup, so I kind of just sold out on that being the pitch. Luckily, guessed right there and he left it up.”

Brad Brach and Mychal Givens kept the Pirates off the board in the 10th and 11th, respectively, to set up Mancini’s 11th-inning heroics and a second straight on-field celebration for the Orioles.

On Tuesday night, they erased a 4-1 deficit with three home runs and won a 10th-inning single by Trumbo. Wednesday’s comeback resulted in their sixth walk-off win of the year and improved the team’s record to 9-1 in extra-inning games.

Fully loaded: Left-hander Wade Miley has been running counts full all year, and mostly getting away with the high pitch counts and dangerous situations that spring from them. The Pirates didn’t let him Wednesday.

Miley faced just 18 batters in what was his shortest healthy start of the season, and six of them went to 3-2 counts as the Pirates chased Miley in the third inning with a 4-1 deficit after 83 pitches.

“Just kept waiting for him to find his step and just didn’t feel like he was ever going to be able to make the adjustment,” Showalter said. “It’s one of the things when a guy that works that quickly and that rapidly, when you get out of sync a little bit it’s tough to slow down. He’s a guy you don’t realize how many pitches he has until you look up there, because he works so fast.”

Entering the game, Miley had gone to a league-high 57 full counts, according to Baseball-Reference.com’s Play Index, an average of over five per game. He reached that in 2 2/3 innings Tuesday, and unlike many of his earlier starts where he had high pitch counts but limited the damage, the Pirates got to him when they had chances.

He stranded two runners who singled in a 23-pitch first inning, and after a pair of singles around a strikeout to open the second, two runs scored on a double down the left-field line by second baseman Max Moroff, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup. They tacked on two more on a double down the right-field line in the third inning by backup catcher Elias Díaz.

A two-out walk to Moroff on his sixth full count of the night was all Showalter was ready to watch, and Mike Wright came on to relieve Miley after 83 pitches and just eight outs recorded. He ultimately ceded four runs on eight hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts, raising his ERA to 3.27 on the season.

Wright the ship: Wright got out of the third inning by stranding a pair of runners, then allowed just one hit in the ensuing 3 1/3 innings of relief, lowering his ERA to 5.40.

He gave way to newcomer Edwin Jackson in the top of the seventh inning.

Jackson gave the Orioles 2 2/3 innings of relief in his debut, allowing two runs on three hits (including a home run) with a pair of walks and a strikeout. Left-hander Richard Bleier recorded the final out of the ninth inning.

In total, the bullpen gave the Orioles 8 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits.

“I’ll think back about the outing by Mike Wright that kind of stemmed the tide some,” Showalter said.

No hits, no problem: In the home half of the second inning, the Orioles managed to get on the board without the benefit of a base hit.

First baseman Chris Davis and Trumbo each walked off Pirates starter Chad Kuhl, and Davis went to third on a fly ball to center field by Schoop. That put him into position to score on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Hyun Soo Kim.