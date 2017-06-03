Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim provides reminder of his potential in win over Red Sox

Orioles left fielder Hyun Soo Kim’s opportunities have been limited in a way not seen since last April and May, yet he found a way to be a difference-maker in Friday’s 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Kim doubled to score the eventual winning run in the fourth inning when he yanked a high fastball inside down the right-field line to score second baseman Jonathan Schoop from second base, giving him a reward for his first start since May 28.

For manager Buck Showalter, who has seen rookie Trey Mancini pass Kim on the depth chart this year, it was a reminder of how capable of a player he was able to rely on last year.

“Kimmy is a guy that everybody pulls for,” Showalter said. “He’s a good teammate, he doesn’t complain. I think if you really think through — I do — about all the pressure. When guys come over like that, that country [South Korea] is wanting them to do well for the next guy coming, and he has. And I’m sure he gets asked a lot about not playing as much and I’m sure it’s a hot topic and we’re not probably even aware of it, some of the stuff he probably deals with after games. I try to keep that in mind. But culturally, he’s into the competition and being ready. He’s a professional.”

Despite entering 2017 with a track record after batting .302 with an .801 OPS in his first season in America, Kim is in a familiar spot in terms of his usage. Last year, before he overtook Joey Rickard as a regular, Kim was used sparingly. In 2016, he started 17 of the first 53 games as he bided his time and adjusted to life in the majors, though by this time in the season he’d taken on a bigger role.

Friday was just his 18th start this year, and he hasn’t found much success when he has played, ending the day batting .250/.333/.344 with a home run and four RBIs. It was his first RBI since April 24, but he has collected hits in his past four games.

Kim’s teammates, too, realize how difficult his situation might be, and relish when he does well.

“Kim’s a hell of a player,” third baseman Manny Machado said. “They’ve put him in tough spots all the time, and he comes through when you’d least suspect it. He plays a hell of a defense, too. He makes some nice plays for us. To do what he’s been doing, not playing a couple days and go up there and get a key hit for us to drive in a run that won the game for us, that’s just big for us.”

