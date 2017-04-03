Orioles Opening Day firsts and observations

Opening introductions: The Toronto Blue Jays were introduced starting at 2:37 p.m. to a fairly muted reaction from the crowd … until sluggers Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista joined the lineup between second and third base at 2:41. Donaldson got booed, but he was just the warmup act. Bautista was booed so heavily that it validated Dan Duquette’s offseason comment that the reason the Orioles were not interested in him as a free agent was because Orioles fans don’t like him. They made that pretty clear.

Trey Mancini’s first trip down carpet: Rookie Trey Mancini got one of the bigger ovations of the reserve position players as he trotted down the orange carpet. Zach Britton got the biggest ovation of the pitchers, for obvious reasons.

Hyun Soo Kim feels the love: It was quite a different story a year ago when Hyun Soo Kim was introduced at Camden Yards for the first time. He was booed for refusing assignment to Triple-A Norfolk after suffering through a disappointing spring. Not this time. Kim proved himself right by having a solid major league season last year and was welcomed warmly by the crowd Monday afternoon.

Biggest O-vations: The three biggest ovations during the Orioles introductions were reserved for manager Buck Showalter, center fielder Adam Jones and third baseman Manny Machado. Earlier, the club showed highlights of their World Baseball Classic exploits.

First pitch: Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman, who took over the Opening Day assignment for injuried starter Chris Tillman, delivered the first pitch at 3:09 to Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis, who waited until the second pitch of the game to dump a soft fly ball into right field for the season’s first hit.

First dumb at-bat: Gausman fell behind 3-0 in the count to No. 2 hitter Josh Donaldson, but the Jays third baseman bailed him out by swinging at the next pitch, getting himself out on a high pop foul to first baseman Chris Davis.

First proof you can’t play too deep at Oriole Park: Adam Jones, who has been criticized for playing too shallow in center field. Had to go all the way back to the fence to make his first catch of the season – flagging down a 385-foot fly ball by Kendrys Morales with a runner at second and two outs in the first inning.

First Seth Smith at-bat: New right fielder Seth Smith made his Orioles debut as the leadoff hitter and hit a long fly ball to right field for the team's first out of the season.

Captain America gets it started: Adam Jones delivered the first Orioles hit of the season in his first at-bat of the season, slapping a double down the left-field line with one out in the first inning.

First walk in the park: Manny Machado worked the count full and fouled off a nasty breaking ball before accepting a seven-pitch walk from Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada.

First hit by a new Oriole: Welington Castillo got credit for a double when Blue Jays outfielders Kevin Pillar and Ezequiel Carrera allowed his fly ball to drop between them in left-center field.

First Orioles run and RBI: The first run of the season by either team crossed the plate in the third inning when Davis shook off an 0-2 count and lined a ball off the scoreboard in right to score Smith from second base. Davis was thrown out trying to take second and Jones was held at third, but Jones would score moments later when Mark Trumbo doubled down the right-field line.

First Gausman no-decision: Gausman pitched a solid 5 1/3 innings, but ended up in a familiar position. He allowed just two runs, but was left out of the decision when the second run tied the score in the sixth inning. Last year, he ended up with a loss or a no-decision in 11 games in which he pitched at least five innings and gave up three runs or fewer.