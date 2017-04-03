Orioles Opening Day first-timers can't hide excitement for unique day

The Orioles roster doesn’t boast any major league debutantes on Opening Day, but there’s nothing like the prospect of experiencing the first day of the season in the major leagues to get grown men to beam like children.

For Orioles Donnie Hart, Trey Mancini and Oliver Drake, the significance of Monday’s festivities is real. And they’re not ashamed to say it.

“It’s cool,” said Hart, who has used his social media accounts to relay his thrill since Sunday evening. “I think as a kid, this is the most exciting day for you. If you play baseball, it’s Opening Day — there’s so much that goes into it and it’s so cool to see it all.

“You sit back and think about it for a second, and you’re a part of it. It’s unique in its own way, and it’s humbling. That’s for sure. ... Ten years from now, if I have a little kid, I can tell him in 2017 I was part of Opening Day for the Baltimore Orioles. It’s hard to describe.”

For Hart, a 26-year-old former 27th-round pick who came up at the All-Star break last season and posted a 0.49 ERA in 22 appearances while winning the organization’s Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year award, a team meeting Sunday set off his joy.

“There was something said during that team meeting that just kind of gave me goose bumps,” Hart said. “When that happens, it was kind of like, ‘All right, this is it. We’re here. Tomorrow is the big day.’ It’s cool. It’s unique. It’s the best way I can say it.”

The 25-year-old Mancini, who slugged his way onto the roster as a bench outfielder in spring training, isn’t unfamiliar with raucous days at Camden Yards. In his brief September call-up last season, he homered three times and became a beloved figure. Monday will be a far cry from the sparsely attended minor league Opening Days of his past.

“Coming out to the park, Opening Day brings a certain energy I’ve never experienced before,” Mancini said. “I just went and took it all in outside. It’s a beautiful day and I’m ready to get going.”

Drake, 30, has been up with the Orioles in each of the past two seasons, but never on Opening Day. Growing up in Gardner, Mass., he said Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox was always an occasion for his family. Now they’re here with him at his first in a major league uniform.

“It’s awesome,” Drake said. "I don't know what to expect. It’s just going to be awesome. A little different. Every year, Opening Day is a really cool thing. It’s going to be awesome to experience it. … It was always kind of a big deal. It’s cool now to be able to experience and play in it, and for my family to be able to be here at the ballpark for it. That’ll be cool.”

