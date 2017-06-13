Orioles open second day of MLB draft by taking another Jacksonville player, pitcher Mike Baumann

The Orioles began the second day of the 2017 major league baseball draft the same way they did last year — with a third-round pick out of the University of Jacksonville.

A year after taking outfielder Austin Hays in the third round out of Jacksonville and watching him develop into one of their best prospects from the 2016 draft, the Orioles went back for a Dolphins star in the form of right-hander Mike Baumann with the 98th overall pick this year.

Baumann, a 6-foot-4 junior, made 14 starts this year and had a 3.09 ERA with 97 strikeouts against 35 walks in 87 1/3 innings. He was the Atlantic Sun Pitcher of the Year as a freshman in 2015 and has been a fixture in the Jaguars rotation ever since.

They followed that pick with a pair of Texas high school players in the fourth and fifth rounds — right-hander Jack Conlon (Clements School) and outfielder Lamar Sparks (Seven Lakes).

Conlin, a 6-foot-4 Texas A&M recruit, has a fastball up to 94 mph with downhill plane, according to Perfect Game, while Sparks is a projectable athlete who would be heading to a junior college, McClennan, if the Orioles don’t sign him.

Their sixth-round pick, shortstop Mason McCoy of the University of Iowa, was named most valuable player of the Northwoods League last summer and carried it into a strong senior season for the Hawkeyes. He hit .328/.394/.474 as something of a super-utility player.

The Orioles’ seventh-round pick was Wake Forest catcher Ben Breazeale.

A senior who played two summers for the Baltimore Redbirds in the Cal Ripken Summer League, Breazeale hit .342/.410/.523 with eight home runs for the Demon Deacons.

Eighth-round pick Jimmy Murphy is a right-hander out of Fordham who had a 2.59 ERA this year as a graduate student.

The Orioles took UNC-Charlotte outfielder T.J. Nichting in the ninth round, and Adams State (Colo.) right-hander Josh Keaton in the 10th and final round of Tuesday's selections.

Nichting began with the 49ers as an infielder but moved to right field in 2016. He's a career .317 hitter who slashed .373/.411/.529 with 24 extra-base hits as a senior in 2017.

Keaton, a 6-foot-1 senior, struck out 84 in 75 innings over 12 starts with a 5.52 ERA on the season.

The third and final day of the draft begins Wednesday at noon with the 11th round and concludes with the 40th.