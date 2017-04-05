Orioles on deck: What to watch Wednesday vs. Blue Jays

Orioles (1-0) vs. Blue Jays (0-1)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (2016: 10-6, 4.02 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LHP J.A. Happ (2016: 20-4, 3.18 ERA)

What to watch

1. Bundy time. Dylan Bundy was one of the best stories of the Orioles' 2016 season, succeeding despite being forced to be kept on the roster with minimal minor league seasoning because he was out of options. This year, he's there because he earned it and begins a season in a major league rotation for the first time. Bundy had a terrible finish to the spring, allowing 13 runs in 12 innings (9.75 ERA) over his last three starts. It will be worth watching to see if he gets on track right away or needs some time.

2. Not to be lost... There were plenty of reasons to feel good about Monday's Opening Day win: the walk-off home run, the fast start, the great defense, the performance of the bullpen and more. The Orioles did have nine hits on the day facing a pitcher they've struggled against (Marco Estrada), but the bats went to sleep after taking a 2-0 lead. From the final out of the third to Mark Trumbo's winning homer, the Orioles had three singles in 26 plate appearances. The club is hoping for better in-game consistency with some of the on-base additions this past offseason.

3. Happ-y or sad. On his way to going 20-4 in 2016, Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ went 2-0 with a 3.54 ERA in three starts against the Orioles. The Orioles' first game with their lineup to combat lefties will be worth watching with Joey Rickard and Trey Mancini getting their first starts while Hyun Soo Kim and Seth Smith add a couple of potent weapons to the bench. Also, how will Mancini fare in his first start in the outfield?

Orioles lineup

LF Joey Rickard

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

DH Mark Trumbo

1B Chris Davis

RF Trey Mancini

C Welington Castillo

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy