Orioles on deck: What to watch Wednesday at White Sox

Orioles (31-32) vs. White Sox (28-35)

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field

First pitch: 8:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (6-5, 3.05 ERA) vs. White Sox RHP Miguel Gonzalez (4-7, 4.89 ERA)

What to watch

1. When will it end? The Orioles are now 9-22 since a 22-10 start after opening this road trip with six straight losses. Since May 21, the Orioles have now endured losing streaks of seven and six games, and they're under .500 for the first time in two seasons. Can they end this skid and begin to put their struggles behind them?

2. As good a chance as any. With Dylan Bundy on the mound, chances are good that he'll give them an opportunity to win. Bundy has allowed three runs or fewer in 12 of 13 starts and has lasted at least six innings in 12 of 13 starts. He allowed three runs in six innings in his most recent outing.

3. Bat blunders. The Orioles are averaging an awful 2.8 runs per game during this skid, and their seven runs in Monday's loss are the only reason that figure isn't much lower. The bats have shut down of late, not that it would be easy to overcome 10 runs allowed per game over the past six. Buck Showalter shook up the lineup, inserting call-up David Washington at designated hitter and batting Hyun Soo Kim at leadoff. Can the lineup awaken, even with Chris Davis on the shelf?

Orioles lineup

LF Hyun Soo Kim

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

RF Mark Trumbo

1B Trey Mancini

2B Jonathan Schoop

C Welington Castillo

DH David Washington

SS J.J. Hardy