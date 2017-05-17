Orioles on deck: What to watch Wednesday at Tigers, plus pregame roster move

Orioles (23-14) vs. Tigers (18-19)

Where: Comerica Park

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (1-1, 6.15 ERA) vs. Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer (4-1, 2.54 ERA)

Crichton up, Pena out

Before Wednesday's game, the Orioles called up right-handed reliever Stefan Crichton to freshen up their overtaxed bullpen. To make room on the 25-man roster, catcher Francisco Pena was designated for assignment.

Crichton, 25, has a 10.80 ERA in three appearances with the Orioles, and a 1.56 ERA in seven appearances with Triple-A Norfolk.

Pena, 27, batted .571/.571/1.429 with two homers -- both on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals -- in three games with the Orioles this season.

What to watch

1. Encore. After the Orioles and Tigers combined for seven homers, 24 runs and 38 hits, while combining to use 14 pitchers in Tuesday's 13-inning game, what do they have in store Wednesday? Both teams exhausted their bullpens a night ago. The question is whether the bats can keep this up and do it again. With Ubaldo Jimenez on the mound, it would be easy to think the answer would be yes for the Tigers, but they had scored just five runs over their three games before Tuesday. The Orioles are trending up with 21 runs over their past two games. Could make for an interesting series.

2. Fulmer. The Tigers will have Michael Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year, on the mound Wednesday as they look to even the series. Fulmer is off to another great start, having pitched at least six innings and allowed no more than three runs in any of his seven outings. He has been especially good over his past two starts, allowing two earned runs in 15 innings (1.20 ERA). The Orioles were one of the few clubs to get to Fulmer last season, as his 4.76 ERA in two starts against them was his third worst against any team.

3. On a roll. On May 2, Chris Davis was batting .221 with a .704 OPS, three home runs and six RBIs in 25 games. After going 3-for-5 with two homers, four RBIs, three runs scored and two walks in Tuesday's win, he's batting .266 with an .892 OPS. Davis has now homered in each of the past three games, and is up to eight on the season. He has four homers and seven RBIs in those three games.

Orioles lineup



RF Seth Smith

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

1B Chris Davis

DH Mark Trumbo

2B Jonathan Schoop

C Welington Castillo

LF Trey Mancini

SS J.J. Hardy