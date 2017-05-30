Orioles on deck: What to watch Tuesday vs. Yankees

Orioles (26-23) vs. Yankees (29-19)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Chris Tillman (1-1, 4.43 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Luis Severino (3-2, 3.11 ERA)

What to watch

1. Off the schneid. The Orioles won for the first time in eight games Monday afternoon, after 12 losses in 15 games. The 3-2 win marked their first one-run victory since May 9, after dropping seven such decisions in a row during their slump. It also pulled the Orioles within 3 1/2 games of first place. Could this be the start of something or was it just a one-day anomaly amid a much longer dip in play?



2. Adam Jones returns. After missing three straight games with a sore ankle and hip, center fielder Adam Jones is back in the lineup tonight. He was in the original batting order Monday, but was a late scratch. Without Jones, the Orioles have scored only three runs per game, continuing their offensive drought. They've scored just 12 times in the past six games. Jones is back looking to break out, just like his teammates. In his three games before hitting the bench, he was 0-for-12.



3. Still searching. Chris Tillman has just one quality start in his first four games back from a shoulder injury. He suffered his first loss six days ago with one of his worst starts yet, allowing four runs on nine hits in five innings. The Orioles hope he can be better than that, as they need more than Dylan Bundy pitching his best.

Orioles lineup

RF Seth Smith

2B Jonathan Schoop

3B Manny Machado

DH Mark Trumbo

1B Chris Davis

C Welington Castillo

LF Trey Mancini

CF Joey Rickard

SS J.J. Hardy

Note: CF Adam Jones has been scratched from a previously posted lineup as a precaution because of wet field conditions.