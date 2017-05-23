Orioles on deck: What to watch Tuesday vs. Twins, plus pregame roster moves

Orioles (25-18) vs. Twins (23-18)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (5-2, 2.97 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Ervin Santana (6-2, 2.07 ERA)

Roster moves

The Orioles announced that catcher Francisco Pena cleared waivers Tuesday afternoon and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk.

Pena, 27, appeared in three games with the Orioles before being designated for assignment, going 4-for-7 with two homers, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Also before Tuesday's game, the Orioles called up left-hander Jayson Aquino from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned right-hander Stefan Crichton to the Tides.

Aquino, 24, has a 9.00 ERA in three games (one start) with the Orioles this season. Crichton, 25, has a 6.48 ERA in five major league appearances this year.

What to watch

1. Pitching duel. Dylan Bundy and Ervin Santana begin a set of back-to-back interesting pitching matchups to wrap this series. Both pitchers tonight still have ERAs under 3.00 despite coming off difficult outings. Bundy allowed a career-high six runs in six innings his last start, and Santana gave up five in seven innings. Santana had a sparkling 0.66 ERA after six starts this season, but has allowed 11 runs in 20 innings (4.95 ERA) over his past three outings. Bundy had quality starts in each of his first eight games this season before losing in Detroit on Thursday.



2. Trumbo bumbo. Mark Trumbo comes into tonight's game looking to extend his streak of multihit performances to five. Over the past four games, he's 10-for-17 with a double, a homer and three RBIs, slashing .588/.611/.824. Trumbo's hot streak extends well beyond that, however. In 17 games since his average was .200 on May 3, he's hitting .384/.416/.589 with three doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs.

3. Still Jonesin'. Adam Jones homered for the second straight game Monday to give him three in five games. He's up to eight homers and 21 RBIs on the season after driving in four runs over the past two games. He has a .908 OPS in 11 games since it sunk to .700 on the season.

Orioles lineup

RF Seth Smith

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

DH Mark Trumbo

1B Chris Davis

C Welington Castillo

LF Trey Mancini

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy