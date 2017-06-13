Orioles on deck: What to watch Tuesday at White Sox, plus pregame roster news

Orioles (31-31) vs. White Sox (27-35)

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field

First pitch: 8:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Alec Asher (2-4, 4.35 ERA) vs. White Sox LHP Derek Holland (4-6, 3.99 ERA)

Jackson becomes free agent, Pena outrighted

The Orioles announced before Tuesday's game that right-hander Edwin Jackson and catcher Francisco Pena cleared waivers. Only one stayed in the organization, however.

Jackson, who had a 7.20 ERA in three appearances with the Orioles before being designated for assignment, has elected to become a free agent.

Pena, who was designated for assignment for a second time this season, was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk.

What to watch

1. Road woe. It's hard to imagine the Orioles' road trip going any worse. They're 0-5 and have been outscored 54-16 in Washington, New York and Chicago. They've allowed at least 10 runs in three straight games and a loss tonight will put them under .500 for the first time since Oct. 3, 2015.

2. Get on track. Alec Asher has had two poor starts in three games since moving to the Orioles rotation. He has alternated bad-good-bad, and has a 9.49 ERA over those three starts. Asher pitched well in one extended outing against the White Sox earlier this season, allowing five hits in 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

3. Missing Davis. The Orioles just got Manny Machado back, and now they'll be without Chris Davis because of a strained right oblique. As Jon Meoli explained, there are no shortage of options to fill in for Davis, but his presence will be missed if he's gone for an extended period. Hyun Soo Kim should be the biggest beneficiary of playing time, as he could play more in left with Trey Mancini moving to first with Davis out.

Orioles lineup

LF Joey Rickard

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

RF Mark Trumbo

1B Trey Mancini

2B Jonathan Schoop

DH Welington Castillo

SS J.J. Hardy

C Caleb Joseph