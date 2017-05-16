Orioles on deck: What to watch Tuesday at Tigers, plus series matchups

Orioles (22-14) vs. Tigers (18-18)

Where: Comerica Park

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Wade Miley (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (2-3, 3.89 ERA)

Series matchup

Offense (MLB rank)

Runs per game: Orioles (4.50, 18th); Tigers (4.72, 11th)

Average: Orioles (.254, 15th); Tigers (.241, 19th)

Home runs: Orioles (48, 12th); Tigers (40, t-21st)

OPS: Orioles (.732, 15th); Tigers (.728, 19th)

Pitching (MLB rank)

Team ERA: Orioles (4.07, 14th); Tigers (4.70, 28th)

Starters' ERA: Orioles (4.22, 11th); Tigers (4.25, 15th)

Bullpen ERA: Orioles (3.86, ninth); Tigers (5.60, 30th)

Fielding (MLB rank)

Fielding percentage: Orioles (.987, fifth); Tigers (.984, 14th)

Errors: Orioles (18, fifth fewest); Tigers (20, t-seventh fewest)

UZR/150: Orioles (-4.9, 20th); Tigers (5.1, sixth)

Defensive runs saved: Orioles (-4, 18th); Tigers (-5, 19th)

What to watch

1. Castillo returns. Catcher Welington Castillo is back in the Orioles lineup, behind the plate and batting seventh, having not played since April 30. Castillo was on the disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis and was batting .314/.333/.443 with six doubles, a homer and six RBIs at the time of his injury. Caleb Joseph and Francisco Pena held the fort while he was out, as Orioles catchers lead the majors with a .315 average.

2. Break through. After spending the weekend being swept by the team with the worst record in the American League going into the series, the Orioles have lost four in a row for the first time this season. They hadn't lost more than two straight before this skid, and hadn't been swept this season before the trip to Kansas City. Can they break through against the Tigers, who have lost five of eight?

3. Effectively wild. Wade Miley continues to be one of the Orioles' most effective starters despite his walk rate. He has issued a team-high 23 free passes in 36 2/3 innings, but also has a team-high 43 strikeouts. That's a recipe for some short starts and he has lasted only five innings in each of his past two full starts (not including his two-comebacker-shortened two-thirds of an inning start). He has gotten the job done with a 2.45 ERA, but the Orioles could use some more innings out of him.

Orioles lineup



RF Joey Rickard

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

DH Mark Trumbo

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

C Welington Castillo

LF Trey Mancini

SS J.J. Hardy