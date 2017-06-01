Orioles on deck: What to watch Thursday vs. Red Sox, plus series matchups

Orioles (27-24) vs. Red Sox (29-23)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Wade Miley (1-3, 3.02 ERA) vs. Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1, 2.77 ERA)

Series matchup

Offense (MLB rank)

Runs per game: Orioles (4.49, 18th); Red Sox (4.85, 10th)

Average: Orioles (.254, 13th); Red Sox (.269, third)

Home runs: Orioles (69, t-11th); Red Sox (48, 29th)

OPS: Orioles (.730, 20th); Red Sox (.757, 10th)

Pitching (MLB rank)

Team ERA: Orioles (4.35, 20th); Red Sox (3.84, seventh)

Starters' ERA: Orioles (4.74, 23rd); Red Sox (4.21, 10th)

Bullpen ERA: Orioles (3.77, 10th); Red Sox (3.10, fifth)

Fielding (MLB rank)

Fielding percentage: Orioles (.984, 10th); Red Sox (.979, 29th)

Errors: Orioles (30, t-11th fewest); Red Sox (39, t-third most)

UZR/150: Orioles (-3.5, 22nd); Red Sox (5.1, fifth)

Defensive runs saved: Orioles (-4, 19th); Red Sox (6, t-11th)

What to watch

1. Bad blood. The Orioles face the Red Sox for the first time since their eventful series in early May at Fenway Park. Adam Jones was the subject of racal slurs from fans, and the escalating feud between the clubs centering around Manny Machado's slide into Dustin Pedroia led commissioner Rob Manfred to intervene. The series finale in Boston was quiet, but will it stay that way over the next four days at Camden Yards? That's a long time for two teams that don't like each other to go head to head.



2. Trending up? The Orioles just might be emerging from their May struggles after taking two of three from the New York Yankees to avoid falling way back in the division race. Now, they have another important series ahead, as they have a shot to reclaim second place from the Red Sox. The Orioles enter the series 1 1/2 games behind Boston, which has won eight of its past 10 games.



3. Southpaw-southpaw. Wade Miley takes the mound against his former team while former Orioles prospect Eduardo Rodriguez pitches for the Red Sox in a matchup of left-handers. The Red Sox are set to throw three lefties at the Orioles over the next four days, and Rodriguez has been a good one this season. The 24-year-old hasn't allowed more than three runs since his season debut, posting a 2.32 ERA in nine games (eight starts) since. Miley has struggled a bit of late, allowing exactly four runs in five innings in two of his past three starts, elevating his ERA from 2.45 to 3.02.

Orioles lineup

LF Joey Rickard

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

RF Mark Trumbo

1B Chris Davis

DH Trey Mancini

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

C Caleb Joseph