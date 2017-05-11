Orioles on deck: What to watch Thursday at Nationals

Orioles (22-11) vs. Nationals (22-12)

Where: Nationals Park

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (5-1, 2.17 ERA) vs. Nationals RHP A.J. Cole (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

What to watch

1. Weather. Will this game get in? It has been raining all day and Accuweather has at least a 50 percent chance of rain throughout the evening, except for the 9 p.m. hour and after 11 p.m. Before the game, Orioles manager Buck Showalter told reporters there might be a shot to get it in. Stay tuned.

2. Bundy time. Every five days, Dylan Bundy is starting to draw all eyes his way. He has provided a quality start in each of his seven outings and hasn't lost since his second game of the year. His ERA moved above 2.00 for the first time since April 11 after he allowed three runs in six innings in a win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. This will be his second career start against the Nationals. He held them to one run in six innings last season.

3. Johnny Baseball. Jonathan Schoop has now reached base in 25 straight games for second-longest active streak in the majors. During that time, he's batting .348/.390/.629 with 10 doubles, five homers and 17 RBIs. He just might be the club's most impactful hitter this season. Can he keep it going if this game gets played?

Orioles lineup



LF Seth Smith

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

1B Chris Davis

RF Mark Trumbo

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

C Caleb Joseph

RHP Dylan Bundy