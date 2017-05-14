Orioles on deck: What to watch Sunday at Royals

Orioles (22-13) vs. Royals (15-21)

Where: Kauffman Stadium

First pitch: 2:15 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2, WJZ/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (2-3, 6.63 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Chris Young (0-0, 5.93 ERA)

What to watch

1. Consistency is a virtue. Kevin Gausman is looking to string together good starts for the first time this season. He's coming off his best start of the year (two earned runs in seven innings against the Nationals), after pitching just one inning over the previous nine days. The Orioles need Gausman to get on track and end his early-season slump.

2. Break the streak. The Orioles had been so good in close games, a hallmark of their success since 2012, before losing the past three games -- all by one run. They had won eight of their first nine one-run games this season, but are now 8-4 in such contests. The latest loss dropped them to 9-10 on the road this season.

3. Crush it. After getting a two-day break, Chris Davis returned to the lineup Saturday to hit his fifth homer of the year and second in seven games after going 18 games between his third and fourth homers. Davis is trending up since that drought, and perhaps he can keep it going this afternoon.

Orioles lineup



RF Seth Smith

2B Jonathan Schoop

3B Manny Machado

1B Chris Davis

DH Mark Trumbo

LF Hyun Soo Kim

CF Joey Rickard

SS Ryan Flaherty

C Caleb Joseph