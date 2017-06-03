Orioles on deck: What to watch Saturday vs. Red Sox

Orioles (29-24) vs. Red Sox (29-25)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:15 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (6-3, 2.89 ERA) vs. Red Sox LHP David Price (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

What to watch

1. Bundy-Price. In the coming years, pitching matchups such as this could be considered among the best in the American League East. David Price makes his second start back from an elbow injury he rehabilitated throughout the spring and first two months of the season. In his first outing, he was OK, allowing two runs in five innings. Price has long been good against the Orioles (2.88 career ERA against them) -- but he did finish with a 3.71 ERA in five starts facing the Orioles last season. Bundy will be looking to make it three straight strong starts, as he rebounded from allowing a career-high six runs on May 18 to hold opponents to two runs in seven innings each of his past two outings. Bundy is 2-1 with a 2.21 ERA in three starts against the Red Sox this season.



2. Keep pace. The Orioles picked a good moment to get on track. Their three-game winning streak and four wins in five games against the Red Sox and New York Yankees has kept them from falling out of the division race. In fact, the Orioles are a half-game ahead of the Red Sox and 2 1/2 games behind the Yankees. Not a bad spot after winning just three times in the second half of May. A win tonight would give the Orioles a second straight series win and some breathing room between themselves and the Red Sox.



3. Signs of a surge. Manny Machado's blast off the second deck at Camden Yards on Friday and his two hits Thursday after an 0-for-18 slump are pointing to his bat awakening some. Machado is still only batting .212, and with much of the lineup starting to click, a return to form for the star third baseman could only help.

Orioles lineup

LF Joey Rickard

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Chris Davis

1B Trey Mancini

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

C Caleb Joseph