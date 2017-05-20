Orioles on deck: What to watch Saturday vs. Blue Jays

Orioles (24-16) vs. Blue Jays (18-25)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:35 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (2-3, 7.19 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RHP Mike Bolsinger (0-2, 6.10 ERA)

What to watch

1. Always Dreaming. The Orioles are doing just that -- of the day that Kevin Gausman figures it out and gets back to pitching like he did at the end of last season. That Gausman has struggled this deep into the season begins to make you wonder whether it's an if rather than a when. He has a 7.19 ERA and just two quality starts in nine outings. A bounce-back performance tonight would be a good start.

2. Multiplier. The Orioles started their six-game homsetand on the right foot after losing six of the previous seven games. Before that stretch, they hadn't lost more than two in a row while winning at least three straight four times. Can they get back on that track with a second consecutive win tonight?

3. Lookin at Welington. What a run this has been for catcher Welington Castillo. He homered twice Friday night as part of his fourth straight three-hit game (third since being activated from the disabled list). He's 9-for-15 with seven RBIs in three games since returning from the DL, and is slashing .447/.475/.737 during an eight-game hitting streak.

Orioles lineup

RF Seth Smith

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

1B Chris Davis

DH Mark Trumbo

C Welington Castillo

LF Hyun Soo Kim

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy