Orioles on deck: What to watch Saturday at Yankees, plus pregame roster move

Orioles (31-28) vs. Yankees (35-23)

Where: Yankee Stadium

First pitch: 7:15 p.m.

TV/Radio: FOX/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Chris Tillman (1-3, 5.59 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Luis Severino (4-2, 2.90 ERA)

Castillo activated, Pena designated for assignment

The Orioles activated catcher Welington Castillo (testicular injury) from the disabled list before Saturday's game after he missed only the required 10 days.

Castillo was hurt when a deflected ball hit him in the groin area on May 30. He leads the Orioles with a .317 average and owns an .805 OPS.

To make room on the 25-man roster, and add a 40-man spot, catcher Francisco Pena was designated for assignment for the second time this season.

The 27-year-old went 1-for-3 in two games with the Orioles while Castillo was out.

What to watch

1. Bounce back. The Orioles went from emerging from their slump to losing four of six games in a hurry. The past two games have been especially ugly with the Orioles outscored, 14-3. The Orioles have been held to three runs or fewer in five of their past seven games, and will be looking to break out against a pitcher performing at his best. Luis Severino has been the Yankees' top starter this season and has allowed just four runs in 26 1/3 innings (1.37 ERA) with 29 strikeouts over his past four starts.

2. No Manny. The Orioles will be without Manny Machado for a third straight game. Ruben Tejada has been solid in Machado's absence, but as noted above, the Orioles have struggled the past two days. They need contributions from their top performers if they want to overcome this spell without him.

3. Which Tillman? That Chris Tillman's last outing was one of his best of the season indicates there's beginning to be reason to worry about the right-hander. Tillman allowed five runs (three earned) in six innings in a loss to the Boston Red Sox. He has a 6.75 ERA in five starts since pitching five scoreless innings in his season debut. Is this the new norm after his shoulder problems?

Orioles lineup

RF Seth Smith

2B Jonathan Schoop

CF Adam Jones

DH Mark Trumbo

1B Chris Davis

LF Trey Mancini

C Welington Castillo

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ruben Tejada