Orioles on deck: What to watch Saturday at Royals

Orioles (22-12) vs. Royals (14-21)

Where: Kauffman Stadium

First pitch: 7:15 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2, WJZ/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Chris Tillman (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Nathan Karns (2-2, 4.58 ERA)

What to watch

1. Tillman time. Chris Tillman made his season debut six days ago, and earned the win despite lasting only five innings. He didn't allow a run, walked three and struck out four. Every Tillman start for the time being will be worth watching -- if he can perform close to how he did a year ago, the Orioles might have their best starting pitching of their current run of success.

2. Davis returns. After getting a night off, Chris Davis is back in the lineup tonight in Kansas City. Davis has cooled off from a strong start to the season, batting .191/.329/.250 with just one double, one homer and four RBIs over his past 21 games (85 plate appearances). So, that isn't a tiny slump. Davis is still getting on base and is showing signs of coming out of it, batting .296 with an .836 OPS over his past eight games.

3. Pen problem. With only six relievers in the bullpen, manager Buck Showalter has been limited in how he can use his top late-inning guys in recent weeks. He used only Mychal Givens on Friday, one day after a rainout, so perhaps he has everyone at his disposal Saturday. But there have been moments when it's clear that the lack of options are affecting the club in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

Orioles lineup



RF Seth Smith

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

1B Chris Davis

DH Mark Trumbo

2B Jonathan Schoop

LF Trey Mancini

SS J.J. Hardy

C Francisco Pena