Orioles on deck: What to watch Saturday at Astros, plus pregame roster move

Orioles (25-21) vs. Astros (33-16)

Where: Minute Maid Park

First pitch: 7:15 p.m.

TV/Radio: FOX/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Wade Miley (1-2, 2.59 ERA) vs. Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel (7-0, 1.84 ERA)

Hart back, Aquino optioned

Left-hander Donnie Hart spent only the required 10 days in the minors, as he was recalled to rejoin the Orioles bullpen for Saturday's game.

Left-hander Jayson Aquino was returned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room on the roster. Aquino didn't appear in a game in his latest stint with the Orioles.

Hart made three appearances with the Tides after being optioned to get the Orioles a fresh reliever in the bullpen. He hasn't pitched since Thursday.

Hart has a 3.95 ERA in 19 appearances with the Orioles this season.

What to watch

1. Different look. After the Orioles were shut out twice in three games, and with a talented left-hander on the mound, manager Buck Showalter is going with a different batting order Saturday. Adam Jones starts on the bench with Joey Rickard leading off and starting in center field. Welington Castillo gets the nod at designated hitter with Caleb Joseph behind the plate. And Trey Mancini starts in left with Mark Trumbo in right. Chris Davis is the only left-handed hitter in the lineup.



2. Keuchel returns. It will be a solid matchup of left-handed starters tonight, with Wade Miley looking to follow up one of his best starts of the year and Astros ace Dallas Keuchel coming off the 10-day disabled list hoping to continue a spectacular start to the season. Keuchel is 7-0 with a 1.84 ERA in nine starts. He is holding left-handed hitters to a .119 batting average, hence some of the Orioles' lineup choices. Righties, to be fair, aren't doing much better (.201).

3. Mancini mash. Trey Mancini starts for the first time since Wednesday and is seeming due for a long ball. Mancini hasn't homered in his past 12 games, spanning 42 at-bats, after hitting seven in his first 21 games this season, going no more than five games without one.

Orioles lineup

CF Joey Rickard

DH Welington Castillo

3B Manny Machado

RF Mark Trumbo

1B Chris Davis

LF Trey Mancini

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

C Caleb Joseph