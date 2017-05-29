Orioles on deck: What to watch Monday vs. Yankees, plus series matchups

Orioles (25-23) vs. Yankees (29-18)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN, ESPN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (5-3, 2.92 ERA) vs. Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-3, 4.30 ERA)

Series matchup

Offense (MLB rank)

Runs per game: Orioles (4.44, 18th); Yankees (5.40, second)

Average: Orioles (.251, 14th); Yankees (.264, eighth)

Home runs: Orioles (67, t-ninth); Yankees (71, t-fourth)

OPS: Orioles (.729, 20th); Yankees (.788, second)

Pitching (MLB rank)

Team ERA: Orioles (4.35, 21st); Yankees (3.79, seventh)

Starters' ERA: Orioles (4.70, 23rd); Yankees (4.19, 14th)

Bullpen ERA: Orioles (3.83, 11th); Yankees (3.08, fourth)

Fielding (MLB rank)

Fielding percentage: Orioles (.985, 10th); Yankees (.986, seventh)

Errors: Orioles (28, t-11th fewest); Yankees (25, t-fifth fewest)

UZR/150: Orioles (-3.4, 19th); Yankees (0.0, 14th)

Defensive runs saved: Orioles (5, t-10th); Yankees (1, t-16th)

What to watch

1. How deep can it get? With seven straight losses, the Orioles have suffered through their worst losing skid of the Dan Duquette-Buck Showalter era, which began in 2012. The last time they lost more than six in a row was a nine-game skid in July 2011. It would be a good time to end it as the Orioles open a three-game series against the Yankees (before a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox). The Orioles have slipped 4 1/2 games behind the Yankees for first place and 1 1/2 behind the Red Sox for second.



2. Bundy time. There couldn't be a much better time for the Orioles to have their best starter this season on the mound, as Dylan Bundy takes the ball for the series opener. Bundy bounced back nicely from the worst start of his season by holding the Minnesota Twins to two runs in seven innings in his most recent start. His ERA hasn't crept above 2.97 in 10 outings, nine of which have been quality starts. He has lasted at least six innings in each of his 10 games.



3. Batter up. Since the Orioles averaged 6.2 runs per game from May 14-22, the lineup has completely fallen off. They're averaging 1.8 runs over their past five games with the four they scored Sunday their most during that stretch. The team is batting just .180 over that span. But perhaps Monday will provide an opportunity to awaken with southpaw Jordan Montgomery starting. Surprisingly, the club is hitting better against lefties this season (.259, .729 OPS) than righties (.248, .729 OPS).

Orioles lineup

CF Joey Rickard

1B Chris Davis

3B Manny Machado

RF Mark Trumbo

DH Welington Castillo

LF Trey Mancini

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

C Caleb Joseph