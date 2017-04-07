Orioles on deck: What to watch Friday vs. Yankees

Orioles (2-0) vs. Yankees (1-2)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (2016: 8-12, 5.44 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Luis Severino (2016: 3-8, 5.83 ERA)

What to watch

1. Blue pinstripes. The Yankees are coming off a rough series loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, having been held to nine runs through three games with all the young guns struggling. Gary Sanchez, Aaron Judge, Greg Bird and Ronald Torreyes have combined for five hits in 47 at-bats (.107). The Orioles' job will be to keep their bats quiet.

2. Which Ubaldo. Ubaldo Jimenez makes his first start of the season after a rough spring (0-3, 5.94 ERA in five starts). Dylan Bundy was able to shrug off spring struggles in a big way Wednesday. Can Jimenez do the same? He begins the final season of his contract looking to put inconsistency and long ineffective stretches behind him. It will be worth watching whether that begins tonight.

3. Hottest Oriole. Forty miles south at Nationals Park, Matt Wieters has gotten off to a scorching start with his new team. His replacement in Baltimore hasn't been too shabby either. It could be argued that Welington Castillo is the hottest Orioles hitter throught two games, batting .429/.429/.571 with a double. Can he keep that up against the Yankees?

Orioles lineup

RF Seth Smith

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

1B Chris Davis

DH Mark Trumbo

C Welington Castillo

LF Hyun Soo Kim

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy