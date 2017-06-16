Orioles on deck: What to watch Friday vs. Cardinals, pregame roster moves and matchups

Orioles (32-33) vs. Cardinals (30-35)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (3-5, 6.49 ERA) vs. Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez (5-5, 2.95 ERA)

Series matchup

Offense (MLB rank)

Runs per game: Orioles (4.43, 21st); Cardinals (4.14, 26th)

Average: Orioles (.254, 14th); Cardinals (.252, 17th)

Home runs: Orioles (89, 12th); Cardinals (65, t-26th)

OPS: Orioles (.731, 20th); Cardinals (.729, 22nd)

Pitching (MLB rank)

Team ERA: Orioles (4.89, 27th); Cardinals (4.01, sixth)

Starters' ERA: Orioles (5.43, 29th); Cardinals (3.66, fourth)

Bullpen ERA: Orioles (4.13, 15th); Cardinals (4.65, 23rd)

Fielding (MLB rank)

Fielding percentage: Orioles (.984, 11th); Cardinals (.983, 16th)

Errors: Orioles (38, 11th fewest); Cardinals (41, t-15th fewest)

UZR/150: Orioles (-2.7, 23rd); Cardinals (-7.8, 28th)

Defensive runs saved: Orioles (-11, t-21st); Cardinals (5, 12th)

Orioles shuffle bullpen, place Wright on DL

The Orioles made a series of roster moves before Friday's game, all of which affect the makeup of their bullpen.

The club placed right-hander Mike Wright on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder bursitis, retroactive to Thursday, and announced it had optioned right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis to Triple-A Norfolk after Thursday's game.

To replace them on the 25-man roster, the Orioles called up left-hander Vidal Nuno and right-hander Gabriel Ynoa.

Wright felt something wrong with his shoulder pitching Wednesday night. Yacabonis, 25, allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings over three appearances with the Orioles.

Nuno had a 3.38 ERA over 11 appearances during his latest stint with the Tides. Ynoa has been struggling, with a 7.31 ERA in four starts since returning to Norfolk.

What to watch

1. Home sweet home. The Orioles return to Camden Yards after a nightmarish 1-7 road trip. They play their next seven games at home, where they're 21-10 for one of the best home marks in baseball. Maybe there will be a mental spark to help move past everything going wrong for the club right now, which is just about everything. The pitching has been poor, the defense hasn't performed at its usual level and the offense has been spotty at best.

2. Bad start. Perhaps the biggest difference between the Orioles and Cardinals is their starting rotations. With one quality start in their past 10 games, the Orioles have sunk to 29th in the majors in starters' ERA. The Cardinals, on the other hand, have the fourth-best rotation in baseball. Tonight's Cardinals starter has been one of their two best. Carlos Martinez has a 2.95 ERA and leads the team in strikeouts (99) and innings (88 1/3). The 25-year-old is coming off his second complete-game shutout of the season, when he fanned 11 while walking one. He has a 2.11 ERA in eight starts since the end of April.

3. Gausman. The Orioles went into this season expecting to lean on Kevin Gausman, especially with Chris Tillman starting the season on the shelf. He hasn't allowed that to happen quite yet. He had a 3.65 ERA over a stretch of four solid starts before one of his worst starts of the season his last time out. Facing a Yankees club that was scalding at the time, he allowed seven runs in 3 1/3 innings, ending a streak of four straight starts in which he had lowered his ugly ERA.

Orioles lineup

RF Seth Smith

3B Manny Machado

CF Adam Jones

DH Mark Trumbo

1B Trey Mancini

2B Jonathan Schoop

C Welington Castillo

LF Hyun Soo Kim

SS J.J. Hardy