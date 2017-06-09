Orioles on deck: What to watch Friday at Yankees, plus roster move and series matchups

Orioles (31-27) vs. Yankees (34-23)

Where: Yankee Stadium

First pitch: 7:35 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (6-4, 2.93 ERA) vs. Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-4, 3.67 ERA)

Series matchup

Offense (MLB rank)

Runs per game: Orioles (4.48, 18th); Yankees (5.53, second)

Average: Orioles (.253, 12th); Yankees (.268, third)

Home runs: Orioles (83, t-eighth); Yankees (90, third)

OPS: Orioles (.732, 19th); Yankees (.800, third)

Pitching (MLB rank)

Team ERA: Orioles (4.39, 19th); Yankees (3.65, fourth)

Starters' ERA: Orioles (4.77, 24th); Yankees (4.02, eighth)

Bullpen ERA: Orioles (3.84, 12th); Yankees (2.94, third)

Fielding (MLB rank)

Fielding percentage: Orioles (.984, 11th); Yankees (.986, sixth)

Errors: Orioles (34, t-12th fewest); Yankees (30, fifth fewest)

UZR/150: Orioles (-3.5, 22nd); Yankees (1.3, 13th)

Defensive runs saved: Orioles (-7, 21st); Yankees (2, 13th)

O'Day to DL, Crichton called up

The Orioles have placed reliever Darren O'Day on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain (retroactive to June 7) and have called up right-hander Stefan Crichton to take his place on the roster.

O'Day, 34, last pitched Tuesday, allowing one run in one inning. He has surrendered a run in two of his past three outings since six straight scoreless appearances.

Crichton, 25, has a 6.48 ERA in five major league appearances this season. He allowed one run in nine innings in his latest stint with Triple-A Norfolk.

What to watch

1. Front runners. Starting with their visit to Baltimore to end May, the first-place Yankees have been playing .500 baseball. They haven't been playing particularly poorly in any area, as they're averaging 6.1 runs and 10.3 hits per game while allowing 3.4 runs per game in going 5-5 over their past 10. They just haven't won as consistently. The Yankees are a team without a glaring weakness this year, as you'll see above -- they possess one of the three best offenses and five best pitching staffs in the game. They've just been the victims of three one-run losses, a two-run defeat and one rout of late. The Orioles started it by taking two of three from May 29-31; maybe they can keep that going in New York.

2. Rotation boost. The Orioles' just-completed turn through the rotation wasn't a good one, as the starters went 0-3 with a 6.66 ERA over the past five games and that ERA doesn't include two unearned runs against Chris Tillman in his start. Dylan Bundy has remained the best of the bunch, and allowed two runs in five innings his last start, his first under six innings this season. He takes the mound tonight with a chance to get this turn through the pitching order off to a good start. He has faced the Yankees once this season, holding them to two runs in seven innings on May 29.

3. Depleted lineup. The Orioles played Thursday without Manny Machado and Adam Jones, and tonight they again have a lineup missing pieces. Jones is back, but with Machado's wrist ailing, will the offense be able to overcome a hit to its depth? It didn't look good Thursday, and Machado hasn't hit particularly well this season. But he's a critical member of the club and has been one of its most productive even while barely hitting over .200. It will be worth watching to see if the likes of Jonathan Schoop and Trey Mancini cover for a missing Machado.

Orioles lineup

LF Joey Rickard

DH Trey Mancini

CF Adam Jones

RF Mark Trumbo

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

C Caleb Joseph

3B Ruben Tejada