Opening Day starter Kevin Gausman is hoping to make a grand entrance

Peter Schmuck

When right-hander Kevin Gausman takes the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Orioles' regular-season opener today, he won't be looking over his shoulder and neither will his teammates.

When right-hander Kevin Gausman takes the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Orioles' regular-season opener today, he won't be looking over his shoulder and neither will his teammates. (Peter Schmuck)