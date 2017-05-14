Orioles bullpen getting back to full strength; dissecting impact of Davis' home runs

Maybe it’s not quite fair for the focus to be placed squarely on the Orioles bullpen after the team’s past two losses to the last-place Kansas City Royals. The Orioles offense -- which placed just one runner in scoring position despite hitting three solo homers in Saturday’s 4-3 loss – hasn’t done its job. And a 4 1/3-inning start by right-hander Chris Tillman in his second outing off the disabled list put more pressure for the bullpen to log innings.

Still, the cryptic unavailability of the team’s key late-inning relievers has been mystifying. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he wanted to give right-hander Brad Brach some days off after the blown save Wednesday in Washington, but Saturday marked the fifth straight day without right-hander Darren O’Day, who last pitched Monday.

Showalter said after the team’s loss Saturday that O’Day had been dealing with a physical problem that made him unavailable, but believed he would be ready to return if needed in Sunday’s series finale in Kansas City.

“Yeah, I think we should be back on our feet tomorrow with everybody,” Showalter said. “Darren was dealing with a little something, but it looks as if that’s behind him. Brad, I just wanted to give him three days, regardless. That’s hard to do the way we’re constituted down there right now. We’ll see. … If we can get a little deeper in the games with our starters, that will work its way out.”

After right-hander Alec Asher threw 2 2/3 innings in relief Saturday – he likely wouldn’t be available Sunday -- Showalter could summon a fresh arm from Triple-A Norfolk before the series finale to provide additional length.

“We’re prepared to do that if we need to,” Showalter said. “I’ll be talking to [executive vice president] Dan [Duquette] here shortly, but we’re always going to try to stay ahead of those needs if that answers your question.”

Breaking down Davis

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis tied Saturday’s game with his fifth homer of the season in the sixth inning, which was just his second homer over his past 25 games spanning 102 plate appearances.

All five of Davis’ home runs have been solo blasts, a trend that goes back to his last two homers of last season. That’s explains Davis’ single-digit RBIs total (nine).

And while Davis didn’t have any opportunities to drive in runs with runners in scoring position on Saturday, his numbers with RISP are interesting to dissect. He’s hitting just .150 with runners in scoring position, going 3-for-20. While he’s not driving in runs, he’s still extending innings, as shown by his 10 walks and .406 on-base percentage with runners in scoring position.

That can be seen as good and bad. Davis has a good eye, and he’s always among the team leaders in walks, and his patience extends innings, but he’s making his livelihood on his ability to hit the ball out of the park.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard