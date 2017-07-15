Orioles notes: Britton rounding into form required to close; Showalter on Gausman's struggles

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he’s inching closer to considering left-hander Zach Britton for the closer role once again after he bookended the All-Star break with a pair of crisp outings as he works his way back from a left forearm strain.

“I’ll tell you, his last two outings, that’s Zach,” Showalter said.

Britton allowed a single in the eighth inning of the Orioles 9-8 loss Friday night but held the Chicago Cubs off, his second scoreless outing in a row. An inning later, Brad Brach gave up a home run to shortstop Addison Russell that decided the game.

Brach had been the closer before Britton’s return, and kept the late-inning role as Britton worked his way back, but Showalter said Britton could soon resume his old role.

“We’ve got multiple options there that I feel comfortable with,” Showalter said. “There’s a part of it that says, ‘Jeez, you can mix and match really great with guys like Brad and Zach and a couple other guys on top of their game. It doesn’t really matter.’ But it allows me not to overuse somebody, which we haven’t done and won’t do. I think he’s very close to being capable of doing that again, from what I’ve seen. Especially the last two outings. Especially when you see the catcher is having that much trouble catching him.”

Britton has allowed two runs in four innings since his return, and his activation gave the Orioles probably their best bullpen of the season. Richard Bleier, Darren O’Day, Mychal Givens, Britton and Brach combined for six innings of strong relief Friday, allowing a run on three hits.

Showalter said that until Britton becomes the closer again, with a back-to-back outing his next obstacle, they’ll try to keep him as active as possible.

“The first two to three outings, it wasn’t Zach and you could tell the look on his face, he didn’t feel good about where he was with the command and the sinker and everything,” Showalter said. “That’s why we tried to stay on an every other day thing. I never told him you’re going to pitch every other day, but I think he knew we weren’t going to let him sit around much.”

No answers on Gausman

Showalter said he has opinions on what ails young right-hander Kevin Gausman, whose ERA climbed to 6.39 after he allowed four homers in three innings Friday.

“It’s very frustrating but some of it’s just execution,” Showalter said. “Some of it is ability. Pitchers throw a ball to a target at different speeds for a living, with different movements. The guys who get the ball where they’re throwing it consistently have success. Kevin’s not doing that right now. He’s not throwing the baseball where he’s aiming to throw it. That’s pretty simple, but that’s kind of it in a nutshell. We have a lot of thought about why, but there’s periods where it happens, then it goes away.”

Showalter didn’t shoot down the idea that Gausman could be sent to the minors to figure it out, but didn’t seem to like that idea, either.

“I have my own thoughts and we listen to a lot of people and if something like that was a possibility that we were thinking about, he would hear about it,” Showalter said. “He wouldn’t read about something I responded to. But that’s always an option.”

Bleier impresses again

Showalter said he’s thought some about whether left-hander Richard Bleier, who has started in the minors and lowered his ERA to 1.38 with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief Friday, could help the team as a starter.

“It certainly crosses your mind, because he can defend himself against right-handed hitters, but I don’t know for sure how that would play right now,” Showalter said. “He’s doing such a good job in that role, I’d hate to mess with it.”

